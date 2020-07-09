1642 Glenhaven Circle

Amenities

Move in Today!! This 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home has everything and is ready for you to move in. Elegant vaulted entry with a special touch of ornate crystal chandelier. Completely tiled downstairs and wood flooring upstairs. No expense has been spared. The lower level area which includes the kitchen, dining and living room is massive and opens with two sliding doors onto the screened tiled lanai. The gas fireplace will keep those rare winter evenings in Florida nice and toasty for you, your family and guests to enjoy.



Additional setting area off the entry with enough room to accommodate another living room set, play room or office. Take your pick. You will also be able to have those a formal dinner party in the formal dining room.



The fifth bedroom located on the lower level has a private entry to the downstairs bathroom with a walk in shower and vanity. Adjacent to this as you walk to your two car garage is the laundry room complete with a full size washer and dryer.



Walking up the grand curving stairway to the second level. The stairway is all hardwood. Additional four bedrooms which include the master suite and ensuite. The master bedroom has two walk in closets with enough room for all your needs. The master en suite has dual vanities, a separate shower and garden tub.



This home is located close to shopping, dining and all major arteries to provide easy access to anywhere you need to go. You have to experience this home in person to truly understand it's magnificence.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,027, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,027, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

