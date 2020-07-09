All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1642 Glenhaven Circle

1642 Glenhaven Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1642 Glenhaven Circle, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE 5/31 from 3:30 to 4:30 - - - Available NOW!!

Move in Today!! This 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home has everything and is ready for you to move in. Elegant vaulted entry with a special touch of ornate crystal chandelier. Completely tiled downstairs and wood flooring upstairs. No expense has been spared. The lower level area which includes the kitchen, dining and living room is massive and opens with two sliding doors onto the screened tiled lanai. The gas fireplace will keep those rare winter evenings in Florida nice and toasty for you, your family and guests to enjoy.

Additional setting area off the entry with enough room to accommodate another living room set, play room or office. Take your pick. You will also be able to have those a formal dinner party in the formal dining room.

The fifth bedroom located on the lower level has a private entry to the downstairs bathroom with a walk in shower and vanity. Adjacent to this as you walk to your two car garage is the laundry room complete with a full size washer and dryer.

Walking up the grand curving stairway to the second level. The stairway is all hardwood. Additional four bedrooms which include the master suite and ensuite. The master bedroom has two walk in closets with enough room for all your needs. The master en suite has dual vanities, a separate shower and garden tub.

This home is located close to shopping, dining and all major arteries to provide easy access to anywhere you need to go. You have to experience this home in person to truly understand it's magnificence.

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon. Showings on this property only with approved applications.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/orlando

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.OrlandoPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,027, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,027, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
