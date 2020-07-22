All apartments in Ocoee
1412 Snowden St.

1412 Snowden Street · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Snowden Street, Ocoee, FL 34761
Brentwood Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
pool
1412 Snowden St. Available 05/01/20 PRICE CUT ***WITH POOL*** ELEGANT HOME FOR RENT IN OCOEE - PRICE CUT ***WITH POOL*** ELEGANT HOME FOR RENT IN OCOEE
1412 SNOWDEN STREET
OCOEE, FL 34761
Rent: $1,425/month
4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
This fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom is HUGE with 1,334 square feet. There is plenty of room for your family. The yard is also very large and comes with a pool. There's also an enclosed laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by ASDF 1234 LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,525, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one months rent. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE3180262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Snowden St. have any available units?
1412 Snowden St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1412 Snowden St. have?
Some of 1412 Snowden St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Snowden St. currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Snowden St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Snowden St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Snowden St. is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Snowden St. offer parking?
No, 1412 Snowden St. does not offer parking.
Does 1412 Snowden St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Snowden St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Snowden St. have a pool?
Yes, 1412 Snowden St. has a pool.
Does 1412 Snowden St. have accessible units?
Yes, 1412 Snowden St. has accessible units.
Does 1412 Snowden St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 Snowden St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Snowden St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 Snowden St. does not have units with air conditioning.
