91 N POLLARD

Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Full bath home located in Historical Oakland. Large Corner Lot. New laminate wood floors throughout Living room and Hallway. Bedrooms are Carpeted. Tile and Vinyl in Kitchens and Baths. Bathrooms were recently remodeled and modernized. Very large floor plan. 1 Car Carport and Utility Room under Carport w Washer/Dryer. Ceiling Fans in all rooms and Freshly Painted Interior and Exterior. Pets Allowed! Lawn Maintenance Included within the Rent. We accept Section 8 vouchers. If you are looking for a sound rental property you found it. New Roof, Plumbing, AC, Septic Tank all installed recently- Peace of mind! Nice Front Porch and Lawn Maintenance is INCLUDED in Rents so its hassle free! APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.