Oakland, FL
91 N POLLARD
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

91 N POLLARD

91 Pollard Street · No Longer Available
Location

91 Pollard Street, Oakland, FL 34760

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Full bath home located in Historical Oakland. Large Corner Lot. New laminate wood floors throughout Living room and Hallway. Bedrooms are Carpeted. Tile and Vinyl in Kitchens and Baths. Bathrooms were recently remodeled and modernized. Very large floor plan. 1 Car Carport and Utility Room under Carport w Washer/Dryer. Ceiling Fans in all rooms and Freshly Painted Interior and Exterior. Pets Allowed! Lawn Maintenance Included within the Rent. We accept Section 8 vouchers. If you are looking for a sound rental property you found it. New Roof, Plumbing, AC, Septic Tank all installed recently- Peace of mind! Nice Front Porch and Lawn Maintenance is INCLUDED in Rents so its hassle free! APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

