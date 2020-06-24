All apartments in Oak Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103

5400 Esplanade Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5400 Esplanade Park Circle, Oak Ridge, FL 32839
Americana

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Near Millennia - Spacious 2/2 - Property Id: 25106

Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida. Our apartments feature resort-style amenities, elegant architecture and elaborate landscaping. Each apartment is complete with designer kitchens that include stainless steel or black appliances, custom cabinetry, and granite countertops. Take advantage of the full size washer and dryer provided in your home and when you are done, relax and take a dip in our resort style pool with heated spa or burn off the day in the 24 hour fitness center. Within minutes of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center of Orlando, Orlando Health, Arnold Palmer Hospital, Millennia Mall and Florida Mall, and the Orlando International Airport, Esplanade Apartment Homes will surely fit your needs. Reserve your apartment online with the easy online application, or, stop by for your personal tour today! Call 407.854.6778.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/25106
Property Id 25106

(RLNE4628406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 have any available units?
5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 have?
Some of 5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 is pet friendly.
Does 5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 offer parking?
No, 5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 does not offer parking.
Does 5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 have a pool?
Yes, 5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 has a pool.
Does 5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 have accessible units?
No, 5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103 does not have units with air conditioning.
