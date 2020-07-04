All apartments in North Port
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:54 AM

8946 Sydney Avenue - 1

8946 West Sydney Avenue · (407) 792-6778
Location

8946 West Sydney Avenue, North Port, FL 34287

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2468 sqft

Amenities

You will feel immediately relaxed as you enter this beautiful 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom executive home which sleeps up to 12 comfortably. The living area offers plenty of space for all guests to spread out. The dining area is ideal to share a meal around the elegant dining table. The bright and airy kitchen has all the appliances that you would expect in your own home. There is also a full-size washer and dryer on the 2nd floor for your convenience. Space Why not take a dip in your very own Private Pool and Spa, you can make the most of the famous Florida sunshine at any time during the day as the pool is south facing! The ideal place to sit and relax on the sun loungers or have an outdoor meal around the patio table by the pool. Other things to note Windsor at Westside is one of Kissimmee's newest and most luxurious resort community. This stunning vacation rental community features all the popular resort amenities of its sister communities - Windsor Hills Resort and Windsor Palms Resort, AND so much more! An extraordinary 3,000 sq.ft. the clubhouse is the centerpiece, as well as a huge resort-style pool, complete with cabanas, a water slide, and a lazy river – perfect for families to enjoy for hours! When it's time for a drink or a bite to eat, the tiki bar serves both your favorite libation, along with a tempting menu for poolside dining. With all the latest in cardio and strength building equipment, the fitness center will keep you in shape. For some friendly competition, there are sand volleyball courts and a multi-purpose sports courts. In addition, a sundry shop is located in the clubhouse, along with a video arcade. Windsor at Westside is a gated community, with an attendant, to ensure the safety of all . If you need further information you can call us at 407 792 6778 or by email at support@bullflorida.com https://bullpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 have any available units?
8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 8946 Sydney Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8946 Sydney Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
