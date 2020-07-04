8946 Sydney Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym pool volleyball court clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub volleyball court

You will feel immediately relaxed as you enter this beautiful 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom executive home which sleeps up to 12 comfortably. The living area offers plenty of space for all guests to spread out. The dining area is ideal to share a meal around the elegant dining table. The bright and airy kitchen has all the appliances that you would expect in your own home. There is also a full-size washer and dryer on the 2nd floor for your convenience. Space Why not take a dip in your very own Private Pool and Spa, you can make the most of the famous Florida sunshine at any time during the day as the pool is south facing! The ideal place to sit and relax on the sun loungers or have an outdoor meal around the patio table by the pool. Other things to note Windsor at Westside is one of Kissimmee's newest and most luxurious resort community. This stunning vacation rental community features all the popular resort amenities of its sister communities - Windsor Hills Resort and Windsor Palms Resort, AND so much more! An extraordinary 3,000 sq.ft. the clubhouse is the centerpiece, as well as a huge resort-style pool, complete with cabanas, a water slide, and a lazy river – perfect for families to enjoy for hours! When it's time for a drink or a bite to eat, the tiki bar serves both your favorite libation, along with a tempting menu for poolside dining. With all the latest in cardio and strength building equipment, the fitness center will keep you in shape. For some friendly competition, there are sand volleyball courts and a multi-purpose sports courts. In addition, a sundry shop is located in the clubhouse, along with a video arcade. Windsor at Westside is a gated community, with an attendant, to ensure the safety of all . If you need further information you can call us at 407 792 6778 or by email at support@bullflorida.com https://bullpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/