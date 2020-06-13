All apartments in North Port
8071 Meade Court · (419) 236-0734
Location

8071 Meade Court, North Port, FL 34287

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8071 Meade Court - S026 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - AVAILABLE: Sept - Dec 2020
RENTED: Jan - Mar 2021

Jan-Mar $1,800* / month
Apr-Dec $1,400* / month
*Taxes and Fees not included

Very cute two bedroom home located in Leisure Villas of North Port, a 55+ Community. This two bedroom home also has a den with a futon for your extra company AND a sleeper sofa on the lanai. The master bedroom is furnished with a queen bed and TV with DVD player. The guest bedroom is furnished with two twin beds. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher and opens onto your own lanai.
The home is located close to shopping, restaurants, Warm Mineral Springs, minutes to the beaches and I75. Short drive to Venice, Port Charlotte and Englewood. Available November through March. No Pets.

Guest will need to fill out application for HOA also.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3150472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

