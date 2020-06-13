8071 Meade Court - S026

Amenities

dishwasher microwave furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - AVAILABLE: Sept - Dec 2020

RENTED: Jan - Mar 2021



Jan-Mar $1,800* / month

Apr-Dec $1,400* / month

*Taxes and Fees not included



Very cute two bedroom home located in Leisure Villas of North Port, a 55+ Community. This two bedroom home also has a den with a futon for your extra company AND a sleeper sofa on the lanai. The master bedroom is furnished with a queen bed and TV with DVD player. The guest bedroom is furnished with two twin beds. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher and opens onto your own lanai.

The home is located close to shopping, restaurants, Warm Mineral Springs, minutes to the beaches and I75. Short drive to Venice, Port Charlotte and Englewood. Available November through March. No Pets.



Guest will need to fill out application for HOA also.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3150472)