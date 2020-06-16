7107 ARAB COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Conveniently located just off US 41, this home sits on a peaceful cul-de-sac where the kids can bike and play. The anglers will appreciate that it is just blocks from the public boat ramp. Through the front doors you will find a home that feels much larger than the sq ft suggests. Accommodating living room, updated kitchen, dining area and three bedrooms. The garage was converted and adds a third bedroom with private door and closet space. Updated kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space. Throw open the sliders and enjoy your morning coffee on the lanai. Bring the washer and dryer to the indoor laundry space. Both bedrooms offer the luxury of walk in closet space. No carpet here. Tile and laminate only. Forget the stinky well water, this home offers CITY WATER! Tenants have use of the shed for extra storage space. With availability after June 1st, call for your private showing today.