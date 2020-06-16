All apartments in North Port
7107 ARAB COURT
7107 ARAB COURT

7107 Arab Court · (941) 468-1964
Location

7107 Arab Court, North Port, FL 34287

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located just off US 41, this home sits on a peaceful cul-de-sac where the kids can bike and play. The anglers will appreciate that it is just blocks from the public boat ramp. Through the front doors you will find a home that feels much larger than the sq ft suggests. Accommodating living room, updated kitchen, dining area and three bedrooms. The garage was converted and adds a third bedroom with private door and closet space. Updated kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space. Throw open the sliders and enjoy your morning coffee on the lanai. Bring the washer and dryer to the indoor laundry space. Both bedrooms offer the luxury of walk in closet space. No carpet here. Tile and laminate only. Forget the stinky well water, this home offers CITY WATER! Tenants have use of the shed for extra storage space. With availability after June 1st, call for your private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7107 ARAB COURT have any available units?
7107 ARAB COURT has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7107 ARAB COURT have?
Some of 7107 ARAB COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7107 ARAB COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7107 ARAB COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7107 ARAB COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7107 ARAB COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 7107 ARAB COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7107 ARAB COURT does offer parking.
Does 7107 ARAB COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7107 ARAB COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7107 ARAB COURT have a pool?
No, 7107 ARAB COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7107 ARAB COURT have accessible units?
No, 7107 ARAB COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7107 ARAB COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7107 ARAB COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7107 ARAB COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7107 ARAB COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
