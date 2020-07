Amenities

FOUR BEDROOM home with a pool! Located on a very quiet street off San Mateo, just minutes from Walmart and the mall. Freshly painted and landscaped, no carpet and new fixtures. All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES complement the Corian counters. Enjoy the covered lanai while you relax by the pool. Kitchen opens to the family room so the cook can be part of the conversations. Extra bonus room in the front for a formal dining or living room, office or den.