North Port, FL
2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD

2463 Pan American Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2463 Pan American Boulevard, North Port, FL 34287
Jocky Club of North Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
UNFURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL, $1400 per month includes YARD SERVICE, 3/2/2, 1600 sq foot split floor plan home on city water and sewer. Freshly painted in neutral color throughout the house, also the garage floor and lanai floor newly painted too! Laminate and tile throughout the home. Large sliders overlook the patio. Kitchen accented with crown molding and has a breakfast bar. Also features ceramic tile back-splash in the kitchen along with a bay window overlooking the backyard. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and home also features inside laundry room. All appliances included, including washer and dryer. One small pet "May" be allowed subject to breed restrictions and homeowner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD have any available units?
2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Port, FL.
What amenities does 2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
