2463 PAN AMERICAN BOULEVARD

UNFURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL, $1400 per month includes YARD SERVICE, 3/2/2, 1600 sq foot split floor plan home on city water and sewer. Freshly painted in neutral color throughout the house, also the garage floor and lanai floor newly painted too! Laminate and tile throughout the home. Large sliders overlook the patio. Kitchen accented with crown molding and has a breakfast bar. Also features ceramic tile back-splash in the kitchen along with a bay window overlooking the backyard. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and home also features inside laundry room. All appliances included, including washer and dryer. One small pet "May" be allowed subject to breed restrictions and homeowner's approval.