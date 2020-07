2291 MUSIC LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

NICE AND BRIGHT SPLIT-PLAN, 3 BED 2 BATH, SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON A QUIET STREET. ALL THREE BEDROOMS HAVE WALK-IN CLOSETS INCLUDING HIS AND HERS WALK-INS IN THE MASTER. MASTER BATH FEATURES HIS AND HER SINKS, SEPARATE STAND UP SHOWER, GARDEN TUB AND PRIVATE WATER CLOSET. THE SECOND BATHROOM HAS A COMBINATION SHOWER/BATH WITH ACCESS TO THE LARGE LANAI. THE EAT-IN KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST NOOK ARE OPEN AND PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. MONTHLY WATER SERVICE AND A/C MAINTENANCE INCLUDED WITH THE RENT. NO DOGS