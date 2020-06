Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool garage

Brand New, Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom House with private office and TV room. Nice screened lanai porch. Fully furnished to enjoy your stay. Gated Community at the "Preserves at West Villages." In Venice. 10-15 minutes from the beach. Bike trails and dog park nearby, not to mention the new "Cool Today Park" Includes all utilities Cable, washer Dryer, community pool and exercise room. Small pets allowed with fee. Minutes to beautiful beaches. Available July 1st 2020 - Dec 31st 2020