20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE

Come live the Florida dream in the RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY of Gran Paradiso! Live like you're on vacation all year round! Amenity Rich! Maintenance Free! Gran Paradiso, a gated community with homes built by Lennar. This spacious maintenance-free townhouse has 1,989 square feet of luxurious living space; with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a ton of storage and closet space throughout the home. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, with warm dark wood cabinets to lure you into cooking and entertaining with your family and friends. The half bath is conveniently located on the first floor. The sliding glass doors provide natural lighting, views of the pond and lead out to a lanai. The community delivers outstanding landscaping and beautiful maintained grounds. Gran Paradiso is a one-of-a-kind, gated community with amazing activities and amenities including a zero entry swimming pool, poolside cabanas, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, fitness center, and more! Located close to beautiful Sarasota County beaches and parks. 1 Small Pet allowed not to exceed 35lbs. Monthly rent includes Basic Cable TV.