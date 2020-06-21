All apartments in North Port
20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE
20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE

20216 Lagente Circle · (941) 552-6036
Location

20216 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL 34293
Gran Paradiso

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1949 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Come live the Florida dream in the RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY of Gran Paradiso! Live like you're on vacation all year round! Amenity Rich! Maintenance Free! Gran Paradiso, a gated community with homes built by Lennar. This spacious maintenance-free townhouse has 1,989 square feet of luxurious living space; with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a ton of storage and closet space throughout the home. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, with warm dark wood cabinets to lure you into cooking and entertaining with your family and friends. The half bath is conveniently located on the first floor. The sliding glass doors provide natural lighting, views of the pond and lead out to a lanai. The community delivers outstanding landscaping and beautiful maintained grounds. Gran Paradiso is a one-of-a-kind, gated community with amazing activities and amenities including a zero entry swimming pool, poolside cabanas, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, fitness center, and more! Located close to beautiful Sarasota County beaches and parks. 1 Small Pet allowed not to exceed 35lbs. Monthly rent includes Basic Cable TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE have any available units?
20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE have?
Some of 20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
