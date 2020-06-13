All apartments in North Port
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

1675 EUGENIA AVENUE

1675 Eugenia Avenue · (941) 475-5015
Location

1675 Eugenia Avenue, North Port, FL 34288

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming home, tastefully furnished, with bright light rooms in a residential neighborhood available for your vacation needs. Home is located close to the Tampa Bay Rays stadium and moments from world famous fishing, golfing, and sandy Gulf beaches.This home features an open floor plan, split bedrooms with a huge master suite and bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. The two guest rooms offer a queen bed. Room enough for 6! The open bright airy kitchen is arranged for entertaining, and enjoying time with family and friends. The beautiful deck spans almost the entire back of the house. One small pet allowed with nonrefundable pet deposit of $250., $1700/month from May 1 - December 1. $2800/month from December 1 through April 30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1675 EUGENIA AVENUE have any available units?
1675 EUGENIA AVENUE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1675 EUGENIA AVENUE have?
Some of 1675 EUGENIA AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1675 EUGENIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1675 EUGENIA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 EUGENIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1675 EUGENIA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1675 EUGENIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1675 EUGENIA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1675 EUGENIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1675 EUGENIA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 EUGENIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1675 EUGENIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1675 EUGENIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1675 EUGENIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 EUGENIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1675 EUGENIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1675 EUGENIA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1675 EUGENIA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
