1675 EUGENIA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming home, tastefully furnished, with bright light rooms in a residential neighborhood available for your vacation needs. Home is located close to the Tampa Bay Rays stadium and moments from world famous fishing, golfing, and sandy Gulf beaches.This home features an open floor plan, split bedrooms with a huge master suite and bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. The two guest rooms offer a queen bed. Room enough for 6! The open bright airy kitchen is arranged for entertaining, and enjoying time with family and friends. The beautiful deck spans almost the entire back of the house. One small pet allowed with nonrefundable pet deposit of $250., $1700/month from May 1 - December 1. $2800/month from December 1 through April 30.