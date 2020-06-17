All apartments in North Port
13466 Bastiano Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

13466 Bastiano Street

13466 Bastiano Street · (941) 444-6185
Location

13466 Bastiano Street, North Port, FL 34293

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13466 Bastiano Street · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2537 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home - Located in IslandWalk at the West Villages with Resort-like Amenities. - Conveniently located in the desirable community of IslandWalk with its Resort-style amenities. The spacious Four bedroom, three Bath, offers just over 2,500 square feet of living space with plenty of options for your entertaining.

Providing all the comforts of home with an inviting front porch, rich wood floors, double doors to the fourth bedroom that may alternate as a Den, living area that opens to screened in lanai, and an extended formal living room that is light and bright with a desirable open plan for formal dining. The centrally located kitchen provides a large breakfast bar, plenty of storage and is perfect for entertaining!

The Master bedroom is spacious with adjoining luxury private master bath with glass enclosed walk-in shower, soaking tub and nicely designed dual vanity areas with his and her bathrooms and extended walk in closets. Two additional bedrooms are equally as spacious and situated to guest bathrooms. Extras include the two car garage, large covered lanai and a laundry room complete with full sized washer and dryer for your convenience.

IslandWalk - offers a Resort-style pool area with full time activities director, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, bocce ball, event lawn, reception hall, fire pits, pool table and walking trails. This is a fabulous location and Community for your Florida getaway! Conveniently located to shopping, dining, golf courses and beautiful beaches.

Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.

~Community: Resort like amenities, Heated Pool, Club Room, Gated Community
~Small pets negotiable
~Placement only, owner managed.

Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5622389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13466 Bastiano Street have any available units?
13466 Bastiano Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13466 Bastiano Street have?
Some of 13466 Bastiano Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13466 Bastiano Street currently offering any rent specials?
13466 Bastiano Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13466 Bastiano Street pet-friendly?
No, 13466 Bastiano Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 13466 Bastiano Street offer parking?
Yes, 13466 Bastiano Street does offer parking.
Does 13466 Bastiano Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13466 Bastiano Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13466 Bastiano Street have a pool?
Yes, 13466 Bastiano Street has a pool.
Does 13466 Bastiano Street have accessible units?
No, 13466 Bastiano Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13466 Bastiano Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13466 Bastiano Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13466 Bastiano Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13466 Bastiano Street does not have units with air conditioning.
