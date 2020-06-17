13466 Bastiano Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage tennis court

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home - Located in IslandWalk at the West Villages with Resort-like Amenities. - Conveniently located in the desirable community of IslandWalk with its Resort-style amenities. The spacious Four bedroom, three Bath, offers just over 2,500 square feet of living space with plenty of options for your entertaining.



Providing all the comforts of home with an inviting front porch, rich wood floors, double doors to the fourth bedroom that may alternate as a Den, living area that opens to screened in lanai, and an extended formal living room that is light and bright with a desirable open plan for formal dining. The centrally located kitchen provides a large breakfast bar, plenty of storage and is perfect for entertaining!



The Master bedroom is spacious with adjoining luxury private master bath with glass enclosed walk-in shower, soaking tub and nicely designed dual vanity areas with his and her bathrooms and extended walk in closets. Two additional bedrooms are equally as spacious and situated to guest bathrooms. Extras include the two car garage, large covered lanai and a laundry room complete with full sized washer and dryer for your convenience.



IslandWalk - offers a Resort-style pool area with full time activities director, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, bocce ball, event lawn, reception hall, fire pits, pool table and walking trails. This is a fabulous location and Community for your Florida getaway! Conveniently located to shopping, dining, golf courses and beautiful beaches.



Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.



~Community: Resort like amenities, Heated Pool, Club Room, Gated Community

~Small pets negotiable

~Placement only, owner managed.



Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5622389)