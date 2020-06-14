Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 PM

79 Apartments for rent in North Palm Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Palm Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
106 Water Club Court N
106 Water Club Ct N, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2992 sqft
Stunning Coastal Contemporary end townhouse in the much sought after luxurious waterfront gated Water Club in North Palm Beach.
Results within 1 mile of North Palm Beach
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
2 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1160 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1160 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1560 sqft
WOW 1ST FLOOR, END UNIT ON THE MARINA WITH 3 BEDROOMS, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT,UPGRADED FURNITURE IMMACULATE. BRIGHT AND AIRY.
Results within 5 miles of North Palm Beach
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Mirasol
30 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Vintage
81 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,567
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
137 E Indian Crossing Circle
137 Indian Crossing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1953 sqft
Available 06/15/20 *Osceola Woods*3 bdrm PLUS DEN*Wood floors*Abacoa - Property Id: 290574 Osceola Woods - Abacoa area 3 story townhome - 3 bedrooms PLUS den,office,guest room End unit with two balconies overlooking preserve and pool, wood floors,

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
515 52nd Street
515 52nd Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
855 sqft
Charming, Updated 2/2 Bungalow in Northwood (Video Coming Soon) - Cute and Cozy completely remodeled 2/2 gated bungalow w/ covered front porch in sought after Northwood Harbor, West Palm Beach's premier historic district, just blocks from the

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
President Country Club
1 Unit Available
3520 Whitehall Drive
3520 Whitehall Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1385 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 1st floor condo in great location, just minutes from The Palm Beach Outlets. 2 bed/2 bath with extra bonus space that would make a great office/kids playroom. Walk in closet, large living/dining area with great water views.

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jupiter Key
1 Unit Available
148 Key Lane
148 Key Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2157 sqft
Gorgeous newly renovated kitchen, freshly painted and updates throughout the entire home. Impeccable Key West inspired seaside home located in the oceanfront gated community of Jupiter Key.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
491 Capistrano Drive
491 Capistrano Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1570 sqft
Enjoy the serene view of the lake from this spacious Townhouse with garage, and large fenced yard, Basic Cable and Internet Included.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
118 Jesup Lane
118 Jesup Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1953 sqft
Beautiful townhome completely renovated 3 BR 3.1 BA end unit townhome with den/office and half bath on 1st floor located in sought out neighborhood of Osceola Woods near downtown Abacoa.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
337 October Street
337 October Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1951 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of Evergrene's resort style Clubhouse, heated pool and jacuzzis, exercise facility, splash water-park for the kids, poolside Tiki Bar and Grill to name just some of the amenities.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Greenwich
1 Unit Available
120 Regions Way
120 Regions Way, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1760 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome in Greenwich. End unit w/2 car garage. Completely remodeled kitchen with waterfall granite, Kitchen Aid appliances & custom built cabinetry.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ballenisles
1 Unit Available
105 Palm Point Circle
105 Palm Point Cir, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2183 sqft
Amazing Vacation home located on the East course. A wonderful setting for cocktails at sunset. Walk into a warm decorative entry which features beautiful light wood floors and a 10 ft ceiling.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1678 Park Street
1678 Park Street, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Unfurnished, fenced in yard, lawn-care included in rent. Bike to the beach, nature preserves, and the Intracoastal Waterway from this beautifully updated, bright & spacious open-plan home located in the highly sought-after community of Juno Beach.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5524 Eagle Lake Drive
5524 Eagle Lake Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1276 sqft
Great location! This light and bright villa in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens consists of three bedrooms and two baths with a split floor plan. Updates include granite counters and backsplash, new vanity, new A/C, and newer metal roof (2017).

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Northwood Village
1 Unit Available
401 Northwood Road
401 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
500 sqft
Light and bright 1/1 with full kitchen in the heart of Northwood Village. Freshly painted with nice open kithcen. Wood floors in main areas. Walk to neighboring shops and restaurants.Minutes to downtown WPB.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5380 Woodland Lakes Drive
5380 Woodland Lakes Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1305 sqft
Currently Available for Jan, Feb & March 2021 In-Season @ $4,000 per month. Off-season June 2020 to December 2020 is $2,700/month (3-month minimum).

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Old Northwood Historic District
1 Unit Available
3505 Poinsettia Avenue
3505 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
822 sqft
3505 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
4599 Palmbrooke Circle
4599 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1825 sqft
4599 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
489 Leaf Drive
489 Leaf Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1877 sqft
Absolutely impeccable & completely updated 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home in the club community of Evergrene! The front lanai opens to the light-filled great room - large enough for both living & dining areas.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8576 Sunset Drive
8576 Sunset Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Great location in Palm Beach Gardens just off Northlake Blvd. Light and bright with wood flooring and tile through out. Three bed, two bathrooms, separate laundry room, with newer appliances including washer and dryer. Large fenced private yard.
City Guide for North Palm Beach, FL

"The Parker drawbridge was completed in 1926. Our first pioneer family to live year-round on the mainland in the Village of NPB were the Parker family. The county built his house on stilts just east of the bridge." (North Palm Beach 50th Anniversary Booklet)

Hearing the words "palm" and "beach" make you want to dig out the bathing suit and find the nearest bottle of sunscreen. Don't get the idea this place is "au naturel." Incorporated in 1956, it took dredging, highway building and general destruction of the mangrove swamps and farmland to create the original community. Cut them some slack, though, because the EPA didn't even exist then. The early developers didn't have anyone telling them that destroying a natural environment to build ritzy neighborhoods is a big no-no. So today's 12,015 residents can sip martinis on their balconies with clear consciences. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Palm Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Palm Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

