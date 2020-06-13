Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

322 Apartments for rent in North Palm Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
32 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1349 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
1 Unit Available
336 Golfview Rd.
336 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1143 sqft
This amazing condo is located directly on the intracoastal waterway with a large swimming pool, Tiki Hut, BBQ area and Bocce Court in addition to gym, game room, library and community room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2630 Lorraine Court
2630 Lorraine Court, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1225 sqft
This is a 3/2 Single Family home with a huge backyard and patio. Perfect for entertaining and getting some extra space. Kitchen and baths are remodeled. Great home in a no HOA Neighborhood. Dogs under 40 lbs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
834 Prosperity Farms Road
834 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1117 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to live near PGA Blvd on Prosperity Farms Road. Large remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath Duplex with washer/dryer, covered patio, large fenced yard, central a/c and tile throughout. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
342 Southwind Drive
342 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
722 sqft
Palm Beach waterfront lifestyle for a fraction of the cost. The property comes fully furnished It's turnkey ready to go! First floor end unit. Owner is flexible on seasonal rental dates, but rent would be more then annual listed price.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
109 Wettaw Lane
109 Wettaw Lane, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
966 sqft
LOCATION IS THE KEY! Come live in Paradise! Watch the sunrise from your living room. Imagine living the resort life every day! Overlooking the canal off the intercoastal Waterway with daily sunset.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1079 sqft
Enjoy a peaceful Intracoastal view from this lovely 2/2 condo in North Palm Beach on penthouse level (5).

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
148 Yacht Club Drive
148 Yacht Club Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
930 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Hard to FIND 2 bed with one and a half baths, almost at the waterfront in North Palm across from the North Palm Country Club. Bright 2nd floor unit. Community Pool This condo will not last long.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
624 Southwind Circle
624 Southwind Circle, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
6606 sqft
Bring your Boat, up to 30 ft. A 15 min ride to Peanut Island. The boat Slip is available for $200 a month. Easy access to Intracoastal and Ocean. Good fishing in Northlake from your dock. You can view your boat from the Living Room and Balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
330 Southwind Dr
330 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath unit on over-sized half acre waterfront lot located directly on the Earman River with direct saltwater intracoastal and ocean access. Plenty of parking. Water and trash is included in rental payments.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
400 Northlake Court
400 Northlake Court, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
876 sqft
VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! Have you ever experienced waterfront living? Before making the investment...rent for a year! Come enjoy this turnkey, ground floor, furnished or unfurnished unit. This unit has washer/dryer in the unit and central AC and Heat.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
809 Hummingbird Way
809 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
850 sqft
This cute 2nd floor unit has newer laminate flooring and tile, a large balcony with lush vegetation over looking the pool, and home is custom painted for a true tropical ''old Florida'' feel. Located centrally to Jupiter & WPB

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
735 Cable Beach Lane
735 Cable Beach Lane, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2200 sqft
Welcome to beautiful gated community of Propserity Harbor. Your tenants will just love this home . Newly redone. Screened in backyard for your privacy backing up to a preserve.new floors, Master bathroom just redone and laundry room newly renovated.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
109 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
109 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
990 sqft
2/2 with a Boat slip. 42' Deep water slip with a 2/2 condo, on the ground floor, just steps away. Hurry, this won't last Boat slip it right out the front door on a protected canal. It has a tide slide system in place.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
121 Wettaw Lane
121 Wettaw Lane, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 baths; 2nd floor unit overlooking the waterfront canal and Intracoastal. this unit is being offered unfurnished located in the heart of North Palm Beach. Walk to CVS and Walgreens and Restaurants

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
136 Yacht Club Drive
136 Yacht Club Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1335 sqft
Enjoy living the North Palm Beach lifestyle - just down the street from the brand new North Palm Beach Country Club and across the street from the North Palm Beach Marina.This quiet charming building is a great place to call home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Old Port Cove
1 Unit Available
108 Lakeshore Drive
108 Lakeshore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1637 sqft
Great sunrise views from this 2 bed room, 2 bath unit with large wrap balcony, Enjoy Sandpiper Grille located on site that delivers to your door. On site pool, hot tuband large grill area.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Waterway Condominiums
1 Unit Available
308 Golfview Road
308 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1054 sqft
Meticulously clean unit in North Palm Beach is ready for a great 2021 seasonal tenant! Waterway West is a well-kept condo building on the intracoastal with amazing views, pool, clubhouse with a small gym, pool table, kitchen, and flat screen to

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
721 Pelican Way
721 Pelican Way, North Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2110 sqft
YES-This NPB home has FOUR Bedrooms and THREE FULL Bathrooms PLUS a 10 X 16 room off the Master Bedroom that could be used as a nursery, office, guest bedroom - Also for sale! New roof with double strapped joists. New A/C. New Garage Door.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
106 Water Club Court N
106 Water Club Ct N, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2992 sqft
Stunning Coastal Contemporary end townhouse in the much sought after luxurious waterfront gated Water Club in North Palm Beach.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
973 Laurel Road
973 Laurel Road, North Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1821 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, Stunning fully furnished, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom POOL home, extended patio area, Gazebo, private back yard with built in grill area, single garage and drive way. The Pool service and landscaping included in rent.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
808 Shore Drive
808 Shore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$14,400
3189 sqft
Bring your yacht!! Absolutely exquisite model contemporary custom waterfront estate w/90 feet water frontage and 150 ft wide canal. Heated pool. Very upgraded architectural detailing. Saturnia floors throughout.

1 of 38

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
390 Golfview Road
390 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1624 sqft
Close to the Benjamin School, shopping, restaurants, Intracoastal Marina, Singer Island Beaches and MacArthur State Park, this intracoastal community in the heart of North Palm Beach.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Twelve Oaks
1 Unit Available
1660 Twelve Oaks Way
1660 Twelve Oaks Way, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1594 sqft
Beautiful, Peaceful & Private Seasonal Rental in Guard Gated Private Marina Community with Pool, Tennis, Clubhouse, Manager & Staff on site and Boat Slip available to rent! Fully Furnished, Move In Ready Condo on the Top Third Floor overlooking
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Palm Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Palm Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

