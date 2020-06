Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to beautiful gated community of Propserity Harbor. Your tenants will just love this home . Newly redone. Screened in backyard for your privacy backing up to a preserve.new floors, Master bathroom just redone and laundry room newly renovated. Great gourmet kitchen with a gas stove.Community offers a day dock for ocean access. Thanks for showing!!