Home
/
North Palm Beach, FL
/
721 Pelican Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

721 Pelican Way

721 Pelican Way · No Longer Available
Location

721 Pelican Way, North Palm Beach, FL 33408
North Palm Beach Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
YES-This NPB home has FOUR Bedrooms and THREE FULL Bathrooms PLUS a 10 X 16 room off the Master Bedroom that could be used as a nursery, office, guest bedroom - Also for sale! New roof with double strapped joists. New A/C. New Garage Door. Thebeautifully remodeled kitchen has wood cabinets, a raised ceiling, WestonArt counter tops, Newer Stainless Appliances, ample lighting and is open to the livingroom, dining room, family room and Florida room. Your chef will not feel tucked away here! New Vinyl flooring in all rooms except bathrooms and the two bedrooms that already had vinyl flooring. Roomy Master Bath has large walk-in closet, dual sinks, a new shower, mirror, lighting and toilet. Large Family Room has Custom Built-in Red Oak Shelves. Oversized 2-car garage with extra lighting and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Pelican Way have any available units?
721 Pelican Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Palm Beach, FL.
What amenities does 721 Pelican Way have?
Some of 721 Pelican Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Pelican Way currently offering any rent specials?
721 Pelican Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Pelican Way pet-friendly?
No, 721 Pelican Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Palm Beach.
Does 721 Pelican Way offer parking?
Yes, 721 Pelican Way does offer parking.
Does 721 Pelican Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Pelican Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Pelican Way have a pool?
No, 721 Pelican Way does not have a pool.
Does 721 Pelican Way have accessible units?
No, 721 Pelican Way does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Pelican Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Pelican Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Pelican Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 721 Pelican Way has units with air conditioning.
