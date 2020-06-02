721 Pelican Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

YES-This NPB home has FOUR Bedrooms and THREE FULL Bathrooms PLUS a 10 X 16 room off the Master Bedroom that could be used as a nursery, office, guest bedroom - Also for sale! New roof with double strapped joists. New A/C. New Garage Door. Thebeautifully remodeled kitchen has wood cabinets, a raised ceiling, WestonArt counter tops, Newer Stainless Appliances, ample lighting and is open to the livingroom, dining room, family room and Florida room. Your chef will not feel tucked away here! New Vinyl flooring in all rooms except bathrooms and the two bedrooms that already had vinyl flooring. Roomy Master Bath has large walk-in closet, dual sinks, a new shower, mirror, lighting and toilet. Large Family Room has Custom Built-in Red Oak Shelves. Oversized 2-car garage with extra lighting and