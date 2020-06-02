All apartments in North Palm Beach
Last updated May 8 2020 at 4:44 AM

308 Golfview Road

308 Golfview Road · (561) 626-7000
Location

308 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL 33408
Waterway Condominiums

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Amenities

Meticulously clean unit in North Palm Beach is ready for a great 2021 seasonal tenant! Waterway West is a well-kept condo building on the intracoastal with amazing views, pool, clubhouse with a small gym, pool table, kitchen, and flat screen to enjoy with your neighbors or guests. The outdoor area has expansive green space with lawn chairs, grills, and a dock to enjoy watching the boats drive by or bring your rods for fishing. Close to amazing restaurants and shopping. Fully furnished and ready for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Golfview Road have any available units?
308 Golfview Road has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 Golfview Road have?
Some of 308 Golfview Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Golfview Road currently offering any rent specials?
308 Golfview Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Golfview Road pet-friendly?
No, 308 Golfview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Palm Beach.
Does 308 Golfview Road offer parking?
No, 308 Golfview Road does not offer parking.
Does 308 Golfview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Golfview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Golfview Road have a pool?
Yes, 308 Golfview Road has a pool.
Does 308 Golfview Road have accessible units?
No, 308 Golfview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Golfview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Golfview Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Golfview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Golfview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
