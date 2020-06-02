308 Golfview Road

Amenities

Meticulously clean unit in North Palm Beach is ready for a great 2021 seasonal tenant! Waterway West is a well-kept condo building on the intracoastal with amazing views, pool, clubhouse with a small gym, pool table, kitchen, and flat screen to enjoy with your neighbors or guests. The outdoor area has expansive green space with lawn chairs, grills, and a dock to enjoy watching the boats drive by or bring your rods for fishing. Close to amazing restaurants and shopping. Fully furnished and ready for you!