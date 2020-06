Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fully renovated and tastefully furnished pet friendly apartment in a privately owned 15 apartment building on North Palm Beach Inlet. Within 3 miles from the beach, groceries, movies, restaurants, shopping and golf. Grocery Publix is walking distance across the street. Assigned parking in front of the building. Easy access to the water is a paradise for anyone who likes fishing. $1,650 per month May-Nov. High season price vary.