Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Remodeled first floor condo just off the intracoastal in the heart of North Palm Beach. Features include: plenty of storage, beautifully updated kitchen with soft close white cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and porcelain tile backsplash, master bedroom closet built ins, all tile throughout, new water heater, oversized rooms and a well designed floor plan. The community offers a pool overlooking the intracoastal and Singer Island.