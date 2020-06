Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool

Great Views to the Ocean along Singer Island. This condo is currently unfurnished, photos are from a previous tenant. Just to give you a feel for how it looks when furnished. Great Building with wonderful amenities, Pool, Club House, etc. Area is surrounded by Gardens Mall, lots of restaurants, shopping, Beaches, Marina and Yacht Club,.