Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool lobby valet service cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly clubhouse conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access

TWO MONTHS FREE on select apartment homes!

Restrictions apply – please call for details. Multi-Million Dollar Transformation Near Completion!

Just off the coast of Miami Beach, at the water's edge on the widest part of Biscayne Bay, there is a beautiful island community called Treasures on the Bay. Consisting of three 10-story high-rise buildings, Treasures offers some of the most magnificent views in the entire Miami Beach Area. Because of its unique location at the southeastern tip of Treasures Island, prime units feature unobstructed vistas of Biscayne Bay, Miami Beach, Atlantic Ocean, and Downtown Miami skyline.While the views are enough to make anyone want to live here, there's a lot more to the Treasures story. Residents enjoy the benefits of a full-service amenity package that includes glorious bay-front pools, state-of-the-art fitness centers, a bay-front boardwalk, completely renovated lobby, valet parking, new elevator cabs, and fully updated kitchens and baths.Living on Treasure Island has its own benefits as well. Your home is strategically located minutes from Downtown Miami's business and new cultural district, South Beach, Lincoln Road, Bal Harbour, and some of the most magnificent beaches in the world. Visit us today and discover your own Treasure on the Bay.