Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Treasures on the Bay

7525 E Treasure Drive · (305) 930-7217
Location

7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL 33141
North Bay Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-02J · Avail. Aug 12

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 3-02N · Avail. Aug 26

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 3-08G · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-809 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit 1-1001 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Unit 3-02P · Avail. now

$2,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-05E · Avail. Aug 11

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1289 sqft

Unit 2-03E · Avail. Oct 10

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1289 sqft

Unit 1-916 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Treasures on the Bay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
lobby
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
TWO MONTHS FREE on select apartment homes!
Restrictions apply – please call for details. Multi-Million Dollar Transformation Near Completion!
Just off the coast of Miami Beach, at the water's edge on the widest part of Biscayne Bay, there is a beautiful island community called Treasures on the Bay. Consisting of three 10-story high-rise buildings, Treasures offers some of the most magnificent views in the entire Miami Beach Area. Because of its unique location at the southeastern tip of Treasures Island, prime units feature unobstructed vistas of Biscayne Bay, Miami Beach, Atlantic Ocean, and Downtown Miami skyline.While the views are enough to make anyone want to live here, there's a lot more to the Treasures story. Residents enjoy the benefits of a full-service amenity package that includes glorious bay-front pools, state-of-the-art fitness centers, a bay-front boardwalk, completely renovated lobby, valet parking, new elevator cabs, and fully updated kitchens and baths.Living on Treasure Island has its own benefits as well. Your home is strategically located minutes from Downtown Miami's business and new cultural district, South Beach, Lincoln Road, Bal Harbour, and some of the most magnificent beaches in the world. Visit us today and discover your own Treasure on the Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $1000-$1500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee, $500 reservation fee, $35 utility charge
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease (1st vehicle), $125/month (2nd vehicle), Parking garage: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Treasures on the Bay have any available units?
Treasures on the Bay has 31 units available starting at $1,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Treasures on the Bay have?
Some of Treasures on the Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Treasures on the Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Treasures on the Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Treasures on the Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Treasures on the Bay is pet friendly.
Does Treasures on the Bay offer parking?
Yes, Treasures on the Bay offers parking.
Does Treasures on the Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Treasures on the Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Treasures on the Bay have a pool?
Yes, Treasures on the Bay has a pool.
Does Treasures on the Bay have accessible units?
No, Treasures on the Bay does not have accessible units.
Does Treasures on the Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Treasures on the Bay has units with dishwashers.
Does Treasures on the Bay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Treasures on the Bay has units with air conditioning.
