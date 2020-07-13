All apartments in North Bay Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Moda at North Bay Village

Open Now until 6pm
8000 West Dr · (251) 237-4897
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month free on Select Units (on select units)
Location

8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL 33141
North Bay Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 331 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 534 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 835 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,632

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,257

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,307

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Unit 716 · Avail. now

$2,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Moda at North Bay Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
courtyard
doorman
fire pit
game room
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
kickboxing studio
lobby
media room
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
sauna
wine room
yoga
We are now welcoming virtual and in-person tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Emerging from the booming North Bay Village and built overlooking the Biscayne Bay, Moda at North Bay Village Apartments are the premier address for stylish, modern rentals in Miami Beach, FL. Featuring brand-new luxury apartments, Moda at North Bay Village is ideally located on North Bay Village islands, just minutes away from both Miami Beach and Miami, Florida. These newly developed luxury apartments are built in the vision of 1950s art-deco, with bold geometric motifs and breath-taking city and water views, perfect for high-style living in the prestigious North Miami Beach area. Moda at North Bay Village Apartments are bringing the finest in Miami living, with apartments featuring world-class amenities to the historic three island paradise of Biscayne Bay. If you are relocating to the North Miami area, then look no further than the most luxurious North ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 25.00
limit: 2
restrictions: Moda at North Bay Village is a pet friendly community that welcome 2 pets per home. Maximum of 75 lbs weight limit. There is a non-refundable Pet Fee of $500. Monthly Pet Rent is $25 per pet. Breed restriction applies. Please call the leasing office for complete pet policy details and restrictions.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Moda at North Bay Village have any available units?
Moda at North Bay Village has 21 units available starting at $1,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Moda at North Bay Village have?
Some of Moda at North Bay Village's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and wine room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Moda at North Bay Village currently offering any rent specials?
Moda at North Bay Village is offering the following rent specials: One Month free on Select Units (on select units)
Is Moda at North Bay Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Moda at North Bay Village is pet friendly.
Does Moda at North Bay Village offer parking?
Yes, Moda at North Bay Village offers parking.
Does Moda at North Bay Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Moda at North Bay Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Moda at North Bay Village have a pool?
Yes, Moda at North Bay Village has a pool.
Does Moda at North Bay Village have accessible units?
No, Moda at North Bay Village does not have accessible units.
Does Moda at North Bay Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Moda at North Bay Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Moda at North Bay Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Moda at North Bay Village has units with air conditioning.
