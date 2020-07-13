Amenities
We are now welcoming virtual and in-person tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Emerging from the booming North Bay Village and built overlooking the Biscayne Bay, Moda at North Bay Village Apartments are the premier address for stylish, modern rentals in Miami Beach, FL. Featuring brand-new luxury apartments, Moda at North Bay Village is ideally located on North Bay Village islands, just minutes away from both Miami Beach and Miami, Florida. These newly developed luxury apartments are built in the vision of 1950s art-deco, with bold geometric motifs and breath-taking city and water views, perfect for high-style living in the prestigious North Miami Beach area. Moda at North Bay Village Apartments are bringing the finest in Miami living, with apartments featuring world-class amenities to the historic three island paradise of Biscayne Bay. If you are relocating to the North Miami area, then look no further than the most luxurious North ...