Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology wine room patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking pool bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard doorman fire pit game room green community guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access kickboxing studio lobby media room nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table sauna wine room yoga

We are now welcoming virtual and in-person tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Emerging from the booming North Bay Village and built overlooking the Biscayne Bay, Moda at North Bay Village Apartments are the premier address for stylish, modern rentals in Miami Beach, FL. Featuring brand-new luxury apartments, Moda at North Bay Village is ideally located on North Bay Village islands, just minutes away from both Miami Beach and Miami, Florida. These newly developed luxury apartments are built in the vision of 1950s art-deco, with bold geometric motifs and breath-taking city and water views, perfect for high-style living in the prestigious North Miami Beach area. Moda at North Bay Village Apartments are bringing the finest in Miami living, with apartments featuring world-class amenities to the historic three island paradise of Biscayne Bay. If you are relocating to the North Miami area, then look no further than the most luxurious North ...