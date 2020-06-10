7830 Miami View Dr

Amenities

SHORT TERM RENTAL! Available all summer from July 1st. This luxurious North Bay Village waterfront property is located in a gated community and is simply breathtaking! The fully furnished, fully equipped new construction home features 5 bedrooms + a den, 5 bathrooms, a gated entrance, Smart Home Technology, top of the line appliances, a fun game room, walk in closets, private balconies and more. Enjoy beautiful water views from the high impact windows. Entertain your guests in the beautiful yard or relax by the pool! The 60 ft waterfront frontage/boat dock can accommodate a larger boat or yacht! Can sleep up to 10 people. Minutes to the beach and Bal Harbour Shops. Close to restaurants, highways, supermarkets and more.