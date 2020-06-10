All apartments in North Bay Village
North Bay Village, FL
7830 Miami View Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 PM

7830 Miami View Dr

7830 Miami View Drive · (305) 433-1639
Location

7830 Miami View Drive, North Bay Village, FL 33141
North Bay Village

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
SHORT TERM RENTAL! Available all summer from July 1st. This luxurious North Bay Village waterfront property is located in a gated community and is simply breathtaking! The fully furnished, fully equipped new construction home features 5 bedrooms + a den, 5 bathrooms, a gated entrance, Smart Home Technology, top of the line appliances, a fun game room, walk in closets, private balconies and more. Enjoy beautiful water views from the high impact windows. Entertain your guests in the beautiful yard or relax by the pool! The 60 ft waterfront frontage/boat dock can accommodate a larger boat or yacht! Can sleep up to 10 people. Minutes to the beach and Bal Harbour Shops. Close to restaurants, highways, supermarkets and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7830 Miami View Dr have any available units?
7830 Miami View Dr has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7830 Miami View Dr have?
Some of 7830 Miami View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7830 Miami View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7830 Miami View Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7830 Miami View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7830 Miami View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bay Village.
Does 7830 Miami View Dr offer parking?
No, 7830 Miami View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7830 Miami View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7830 Miami View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7830 Miami View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7830 Miami View Dr has a pool.
Does 7830 Miami View Dr have accessible units?
No, 7830 Miami View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7830 Miami View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7830 Miami View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7830 Miami View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7830 Miami View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
