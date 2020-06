7810 Center Bay Dr

Amenities

garage stainless steel fireplace microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS AMAZING NEIGHBORHOOD LOCATED IN A SECURE GATED COMMUNITY IN NORTH BAY ISLAND IN PRESTIGIOUS NORTH BAY VILLAGE. THIS GORGEOUS CORNER LOT 8,000 SQF, CONTEMPORARY STYLE HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS IN AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ACCENT WALL WHICH ENHANCES ITS BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH MODERN WOODEN CABINETRY AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, OVERSIZED WINDOWS FILL THE WHOLE HOUSE WITH PLENTY MORNING AND AFTERNOON LIGHT. AMPLE SPACES AND PLENTY OF CLOSETS. MODERN FINISHES, IMPACT DOORS AND WINDOWS. MINUTES FROM FLORIDA BEST BEACHES, DOWNTOWN, BRICKELL, RESTAURANTS, NIGHTCLUBS, SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. CALL LISTING AGENT FOR SHOWINGS!