Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool furnished

Island Living in your home away from home. Modern elegance meets Old World Florida charm in this Key West style home on the guard gated North Bay Island. Fantastic location walking distance to the bay and Miami Beach. Beautiful island feeling neighborhood of North Bay Island, a ultra safe community with manned guard gate. Stroll or bike the lined tree streets of the island at any hour of the day/night with absolute confidence. Low price Brand new pool and deck! Fully Furnished Seasonal