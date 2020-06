Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Beautiful Home in the heart of Treasure Island at North Bay Village! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with terrazzo floors all throughout. Plenty of natural lights with spacious and bright open floor plan. Extensive back yard with room for a pool, a laundry room and much more! This home is centrally located; close to Miami Beach, Midtown, I-95 and Aventura. Don't miss out!!!