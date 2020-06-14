7501 E Treasure Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool valet service

New gray wood flooring to be installed before move in. Spacious 1 bedroom with lots of closet space. European kitchen with stainless appliances. Breathtaking view of bay and pool from balcony. Impact windows, pet friendly up to 20 pds. Laundry facilities on each floor. Walk to public transportation. Close to MIA & FLL airport, beautiful blue ocean and South Beach. Amenities include 3 bay front swimming pools, full gym open late, convenience store open 7 days a week. Open parking & complimentary valet for occupants only. Tenant occupied until 6/30. Note: All amenities temporarily closed and all CDC guidelines will be followed during showings.