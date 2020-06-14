All apartments in North Bay Village
7501 E Treasure Dr

7501 East Treasure Drive · (305) 467-0722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7501 East Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL 33141
North Bay Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2L · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
valet service
New gray wood flooring to be installed before move in. Spacious 1 bedroom with lots of closet space. European kitchen with stainless appliances. Breathtaking view of bay and pool from balcony. Impact windows, pet friendly up to 20 pds. Laundry facilities on each floor. Walk to public transportation. Close to MIA & FLL airport, beautiful blue ocean and South Beach. Amenities include 3 bay front swimming pools, full gym open late, convenience store open 7 days a week. Open parking & complimentary valet for occupants only. Tenant occupied until 6/30. Note: All amenities temporarily closed and all CDC guidelines will be followed during showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 E Treasure Dr have any available units?
7501 E Treasure Dr has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7501 E Treasure Dr have?
Some of 7501 E Treasure Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7501 E Treasure Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7501 E Treasure Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 E Treasure Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7501 E Treasure Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7501 E Treasure Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7501 E Treasure Dr does offer parking.
Does 7501 E Treasure Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7501 E Treasure Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 E Treasure Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7501 E Treasure Dr has a pool.
Does 7501 E Treasure Dr have accessible units?
No, 7501 E Treasure Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 E Treasure Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7501 E Treasure Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7501 E Treasure Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7501 E Treasure Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
