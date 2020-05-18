2016 CHAUCER LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Furnished Rental!! Wonderful Lakefront w/Architectural Stone Accents!Beautiful Wood Floors flow throughout the main living area of the home.Formal Dining Rm & Living Rooms.Kitchen w/Tile,42'' Maple Cabinets,Black appliances,Walk-in Pantry,Food Prep Island,Breakfast Bar & Nook!The Kitchen is Open to the Family Rm w/a wood burning Fireplace which is great for Entertaining!Crown Molding in FR, LR & Formal Dining Rm w/wainscoting. Great Master Suite w/Baywindow & Tray Ceilings.Master Bath w/His/Her Sinks,Walk-In Shower w/Travertine,Garden Bath & Walk-In Closet w/dressing area!Fenced Backyard w/wonderful views of the lake,privacy shrubs & nice hard oak trees!Covered Lanai w/Tile!Very Well Maintained Home,Courtyard Entry Garage & Large Laundry Rm w/utility sink.