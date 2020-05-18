All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 2016 CHAUCER LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
2016 CHAUCER LN
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM

2016 CHAUCER LN

2016 West Silverthorn Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2016 West Silverthorn Lane, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Furnished Rental!! Wonderful Lakefront w/Architectural Stone Accents!Beautiful Wood Floors flow throughout the main living area of the home.Formal Dining Rm & Living Rooms.Kitchen w/Tile,42'' Maple Cabinets,Black appliances,Walk-in Pantry,Food Prep Island,Breakfast Bar & Nook!The Kitchen is Open to the Family Rm w/a wood burning Fireplace which is great for Entertaining!Crown Molding in FR, LR & Formal Dining Rm w/wainscoting. Great Master Suite w/Baywindow & Tray Ceilings.Master Bath w/His/Her Sinks,Walk-In Shower w/Travertine,Garden Bath & Walk-In Closet w/dressing area!Fenced Backyard w/wonderful views of the lake,privacy shrubs & nice hard oak trees!Covered Lanai w/Tile!Very Well Maintained Home,Courtyard Entry Garage & Large Laundry Rm w/utility sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 CHAUCER LN have any available units?
2016 CHAUCER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 2016 CHAUCER LN have?
Some of 2016 CHAUCER LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 CHAUCER LN currently offering any rent specials?
2016 CHAUCER LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 CHAUCER LN pet-friendly?
No, 2016 CHAUCER LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 2016 CHAUCER LN offer parking?
Yes, 2016 CHAUCER LN offers parking.
Does 2016 CHAUCER LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2016 CHAUCER LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 CHAUCER LN have a pool?
Yes, 2016 CHAUCER LN has a pool.
Does 2016 CHAUCER LN have accessible units?
No, 2016 CHAUCER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 CHAUCER LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 CHAUCER LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 CHAUCER LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2016 CHAUCER LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville