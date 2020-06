Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Cute and clean shabby chic 3 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to the ocean! This home is the perfect spot for a beach vacation! Just 2 blocks from the no drive beach! Plenty of sleeping space in the home with one room with a queen, another with a twin and the last room with a futon, there is room for everyone. Get comfy in the living room reading a book or keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable. This home features wood floors in the main areas, carpet in the bedrooms and laminate in the bath with lots of cute shabby chic touches throughout. Back porch is screened to keep away the mosquitoes on a perfect Florida night. Washer/dryer in unit!

Pet considered.

