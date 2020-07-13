/
pet friendly apartments
45 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in New Smyrna Beach, FL
Last updated July 10 at 08:55pm
Sugartree Apartments
1801 Sugartree Cir, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
Friendly staff make Sugartree in New Smyrna Beach, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Sugartree home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
Lyme Stone Ranch
10101 Lymestone Ct, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1167 sqft
Resort-style apartments in desirable New Smyrna Beach. Open concept floor plans with sought-after amenities such as fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers and private patios or balconies with views. Minutes from the shore.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
829 E 12th Ave
829 12th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2522 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable. Washer/Dryer in home.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
3501 S Atlantic Ave Apt 201
3501 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
VACATION RENTAL: Beautiful 2/2 king bed in the master. Direct Oceanfront Vacation rental on second floor. Washer & Dryer in unit. This condo is pet friendly with restrictions.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204
443 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1128 sqft
Fully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on Bouchelle Island, just $2,500/mo.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
835 E 16th Ave
835 16th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! New tile floors! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1517 Live Oak St
1517 Live Oak Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1402 sqft
1517 Live Oak St Available 08/03/20 HEART of NEW SMYRNA BEACH salt water POOL HOME! - Enjoy life in this carefree home close to Downtown New Smyrna Beach and the Historic District, this house is walking distance to all popular events and the
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
802 E 25th Ave
802 East 25th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
759 sqft
Cute and clean shabby chic 3 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to the ocean! This home is the perfect spot for a beach vacation! Just 2 blocks from the no drive beach! Plenty of sleeping space in the home with one room with a queen, another
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
804 Downing St A Upstairs
804 Downing Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
540 sqft
New Smyrna Beach right off Canal Street - Property Id: 314047 Upstairs apartment with Huge Sunroom overlooking a nice large trees and small creek. Clean and updated. Nice kitchen with all appliances included.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
813 Ocean Ave
813 Ocean Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1712 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home, sleeps 6! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1
656 Mount Olympous Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
This lovely 2 story townhouse is located in a safe and convenient family community with a community pool just around the corner; a playground across the street and a walking trail.
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1702 Palmetto Ct
1702 Palmetto Court, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
DUPLEX fenced in back yard washer/dryer hookup APPLY AT WWW.CFLRENT.COM
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
609 Yupon Ave
609 Yupon Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1254 sqft
Enjoy the Beach life! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a garage and close to Flagler Ave! Great Backyard! Bring your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Close to shopping, restaurants and night life! Keep up to date with a private
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1305 S Atlantic Ave
1305 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
684 sqft
This adorable beachside vacation rental is a hidden gem! Walk to the beach! Close to shopping, food, and bars. Cute clean and tidy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit off South Atlantic Avenue.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
512 S Pine St
512 South Pine Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2900 sqft
Kick back and relax in this 'Mad Men' styled home and forget what decade youï¿½??re in! Walking distance to the beach and close to Flagler Ave.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
2124 S ATLANTIC AVENUE
2124 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
992 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo newly remodeled with attached spacious one car garage. Stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Washer and dryer are included in rent. Small pets OK.
Results within 1 mile of New Smyrna Beach
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
Water's Edge
6791 Calistoga Cir
6791 Calistoga Circle, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2300 sqft
Waters Edge Home - Four bedroom two bath lake view home. Formal dining room, large open kitchen with a nook as well as a great room. Flooring is tile, carpet and hard wood. Two car garage and screened lanai.
Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
3069 Neverland Drive
3069 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1662 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent.
Results within 5 miles of New Smyrna Beach
Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
Port Orange Gateway Center
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,137
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,226
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203
5300 South Atlantic Avenue, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1601 sqft
Walk to the beach! Elegantly furnished 3/2 unit in the unparalleled Oceanwalk Condo Complex! This unit is in Building 2 on the 2nd floor, it features 2 queen beds in the master with an on suite bathroom, walk-in closet and balcony access.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
830 Airport Rd. # 211
830 Airport Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Wispering Wood for RENT! - 2 bedroom 2 bath 1170 sq. ft.
