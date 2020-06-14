Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

74 Apartments for rent in New Smyrna Beach, FL with garage

New Smyrna Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4 Riverwalk Drive
4 Riverwalk Dr, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1603 sqft
True resort Living! One year old waterfront condo in the heart of New Smyrna Beach.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3435 Torre Blvd.
3435 Torre Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3155 sqft
Venetian Bay Beauty with pool - Lovely 2 story in Savannah Pointe, Venetian Bay. Over 2400 sq. ft. of living area UNFURNISHED with ground floor master bedroom, master bath featuring soaking tub, shower, double vanity sinks, and flex room.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
451 Bouchelle Dr #301
451 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1128 sqft
BOUCHELLE ISLAND - 2BR 2BA FURNISHED CONDO - AVAIL JUNE 1st 2020 - WELCOME TO THE SEA BREEZE AT BOUCHELLE ISLAND! Available NOW , come spend your summer here! This is a 3 month minimum rental period per the HOA.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venetian Bay
1 Unit Available
3639 Romea Circle
3639 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Venetian Bay Beauty New Smyrna Beach - Offered is spacious, vaulted ceilings 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, townhome of Parkside in Venetian Bay. This is maintenance free living. It has all the upscale amenities Venetian Bay offers.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
253 Minorca Beach Way, #704
253 Minorca Beach Way, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oceanfront Condo for rent! - Direct Oceanfront 3 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished located in the Andros Bldg. Enjoy the ocean breeze and the breathtaking views from the 7th floor private balcony.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3819 Schoolway Avenue
3819 Schoolway Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Lovely 2/2 beachside - Lovely beach side 2/2 with tiled floor through-out, open floor plan, 1 car garage. Quiet neighborhood close to shopping, beach, schools. This home has a privacy fenced, lush landscaped, serene back yard made for relaxation.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
476 Shorewood Lane
476 Shorewood Lane, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1706 sqft
HIDDEN PINES 2BR 2.5BA TOWNHOME - Must See this immaculate unit! Clean and ready for occupancy! Brand new flooring in living room, dining room, master bedroom and loft! Mainland New Smyrna Beach, 2BR 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
823 E 21st Ave
823 East 21st Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1944 sqft
Short walk to Beach! Private 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a tranquil backyard! Beautiful home with lots of space! Master bedroom has a queen bed, on suite bath and lots of closet space. Guest rooms feature a queen, 2 twins and a futon.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
609 Yupon Ave
609 Yupon Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1254 sqft
Enjoy the Beach life! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a garage and close to Flagler Ave! Great Backyard! Bring your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Close to shopping, restaurants and night life! Keep up to date with a private

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
829 E 12th Ave
829 12th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2522 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable. Washer/Dryer in home.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
512 S Pine St
512 South Pine Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2900 sqft
Kick back and relax in this 'Mad Men' styled home and forget what decade youï¿½??re in! Walking distance to the beach and close to Flagler Ave.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
835 E 16th Ave
835 16th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! New tile floors! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408
601 North Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
Beautifully decorated 4th floor oceanfront unit in the prestigious Golden Arms Condos! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with balcony and ocean views! Just bring your bathing suit! Updated unit! Master bedroom features a queen bed, make up vanity, on suite

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
134 Turnbull Villas Cir
134 Turnbull Villas Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1066 sqft
One story villa with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 1 car garage located at Turnbull Bay Estates golf community. Great open floor plan featuring tile floors and upgraded light fixtures.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2124 S ATLANTIC AVENUE
2124 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
992 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo newly remodeled with attached spacious one car garage. Stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Washer and dryer are included in rent. Small pets OK.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
535 Aeolian Drive
535 Aeolian Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1444 sqft
This single family one story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage lakeside house is available May 24th, 2020 This pretty home is situated in a safe and very convenient community with a heated pool, playground and walking/biking trails.
Results within 1 mile of New Smyrna Beach

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1405 S Riverside Drive
1405 South Riverside Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
This executive 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located directly on the Indian River. Open floor plan. Has a gas fireplace in the in the living room. Large kitchen with double oven, island with sink, built in microwave.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cypress Head
1 Unit Available
1183 Siesta Key Circle
1183 Siesta Key Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1952 sqft
POOL HOME RENTAL IN GOLF COMMUNITY! 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan, newer carpet and fresh paint in neutral colors. Washer and dryer in home, lawn and pool care included and pets welcome with restrictions.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Water's Edge
1 Unit Available
1800 Creekwater Boulevard
1800 Creekwater Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1701 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 pool home on the lake! Walk inside to find a living room and dining room that lead to a family room and eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar. The extended sliding glass doors open to a screened in pool deck.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Water's Edge
1 Unit Available
6805 AMICI COURT
6805 Amici Court, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1782 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with beautiful tile flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.
Results within 5 miles of New Smyrna Beach
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
29 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
24 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Waters Edge
225 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1899 Primrose Path
1899 Primrose Path, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1141 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single-Story Villa with an attached 2-Car Garage. Located in the Golf Villas Condos at Spruce Creek. This Condo has a Living Room and Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Split Bedrooms, and an Inside Laundry.
City Guide for New Smyrna Beach, FL

Diamond dream when the sun don't shine / I close my eyes to see / Twelve wild horses in silver chains / Calling out to me / Oh Daytona, shine your light on me." (- Chris Rea, "Daytona")

The sunny skies and dreamy wonderment of Daytona Beach shine upon nearby New Smyrna Beach. Just 14 miles separate these two Florida beach cities. New Smyrna Beach has a history longer than this country--back to the ancient times of feather pens! A great immigration experiment in 1768 occurred, and 1,400 settlers were transported together to the New World. The colony here failed, but the town’s history picked up again a little over a century later when it incorporated. Today, its quiet streets, boat-friendly waterways, and white-sand beaches swell many-fold during tourist season. This is one of those old Florida towns that has retained its Southern charm rather than selling out to the glitz and glamour of its neighbors to the South. New Smyrna is a lady and she minds her manners, thank you very much. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in New Smyrna Beach, FL

New Smyrna Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

