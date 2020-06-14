74 Apartments for rent in New Smyrna Beach, FL with garage

Diamond dream when the sun don't shine / I close my eyes to see / Twelve wild horses in silver chains / Calling out to me / Oh Daytona, shine your light on me." (- Chris Rea, "Daytona")

The sunny skies and dreamy wonderment of Daytona Beach shine upon nearby New Smyrna Beach. Just 14 miles separate these two Florida beach cities. New Smyrna Beach has a history longer than this country--back to the ancient times of feather pens! A great immigration experiment in 1768 occurred, and 1,400 settlers were transported together to the New World. The colony here failed, but the town's history picked up again a little over a century later when it incorporated. Today, its quiet streets, boat-friendly waterways, and white-sand beaches swell many-fold during tourist season. This is one of those old Florida towns that has retained its Southern charm rather than selling out to the glitz and glamour of its neighbors to the South. New Smyrna is a lady and she minds her manners, thank you very much.