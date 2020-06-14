74 Apartments for rent in New Smyrna Beach, FL with garage
The sunny skies and dreamy wonderment of Daytona Beach shine upon nearby New Smyrna Beach. Just 14 miles separate these two Florida beach cities. New Smyrna Beach has a history longer than this country--back to the ancient times of feather pens! A great immigration experiment in 1768 occurred, and 1,400 settlers were transported together to the New World. The colony here failed, but the town’s history picked up again a little over a century later when it incorporated. Today, its quiet streets, boat-friendly waterways, and white-sand beaches swell many-fold during tourist season. This is one of those old Florida towns that has retained its Southern charm rather than selling out to the glitz and glamour of its neighbors to the South. New Smyrna is a lady and she minds her manners, thank you very much. See more
New Smyrna Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.