1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
22 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Smyrna Beach, FL
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
532 Ball Street - #B
532 Ball Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
775 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM DUPLEX - LOCATED IN HISTORIC DISTRICT - Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex located in the lovely historic district. Walk to the river and downtown Canal Street. Renovated duplex down to the studs.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4175 S Atlantic Ave Apt 316
4175 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
875 sqft
Beautiful oceanfront condo! This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is furnished with a king bed in the bedroom with an on suite bathroom and queen size sofa bed in the living room. Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1305 S Atlantic Ave
1305 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
684 sqft
This adorable beachside rental is a hidden gem! Walk to the beach! Close to shopping, food, and bars. Cute clean and tidy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit off South Atlantic Avenue.
Results within 5 miles of New Smyrna Beach
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
24 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
776 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Waters Edge
225 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
855 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
3615 S Atlantic Avenue
3615 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
595 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM VACATION UNIT. Oceanfront complex. Lovely 1 bedroom condo on the beachside. Many ammenities to include a murphy bed in living room, community pool overlooking the ocean, and direct beach access.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
3330 S Peninsula Unit 2
3330 South Peninsula Drive, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
912 sqft
Adorable Beachside Duplex with Office and Florida Room! - Adorable One Bedroom Beachside Duplex with Office! This duplex features newer white cabinets with stainless steel appliances and eat in kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of New Smyrna Beach
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
576 sqft
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
797 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Port Orange Gateway Center
58 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$785
576 sqft
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
100 Silver Beach Avenue
100 Silver Beach Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
795 sqft
Fully renovated unit at Riverplace 100 with a Million Dollar top floor view of the river & the ocean! New floors, new paint, upgraded kitchen and dining area and new bathroom fixtures! Screen door installed.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Country Club Harbor
1 Unit Available
1401 S Palmetto Avenue
1401 South Palmetto Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
540 sqft
Nice studio apartment with in-unit laundry available June 2020. Water, basic cable and internet included. Located at The Preserve at River's Edge complex, it offers 24-hour security, community pool, hot tub, community room and exercise room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
516 Phoenix Avenue
516 Phoenix Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
500 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
624 BRADDOCK AVE
624 Braddock Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Beautiful Place with ocean Front view.Multi-Family is located at 624 Braddock Ave, Daytona Beach, FL. It is in the Braddock Park neighborhood in Daytona Beach, FL 32118. 624 Braddock Ave has approximately 6992 Sq ft.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
142 FRAZAR ROAD
142 Frazar Road, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
660 sqft
1 Bedroom/1 bathroom half duplex! Super cute! A short walk to the beach! Hurry, this unit wont last! Electric/Power is tenants responsibility, Water is an extra $65 a month.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
140 FRAZAR ROAD
140 Frazar Road, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
660 sqft
1 Bedroom/1 bathroom half duplex! Super cute! A short walk to the beach! Hurry, this unit wont last! Electric/Power is tenants responsibility, Water is $65 per month.Rental Requirements: must make 3x the monthly rental amount, before taxes.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Daytona Gardens
1 Unit Available
200 Lockhart Unit 3
200 Lockhart Street, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
1 bed room unit for $750 - (RLNE5738685)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
422 Henry Butts Dr
422 Henry Butts Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
851 sqft
Half off Of first month rent if approved - Fridge, Stove, and Lawn Care Included (RLNE4875541)
