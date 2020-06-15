3435 Torre Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage

Venetian Bay Beauty with pool - Lovely 2 story in Savannah Pointe, Venetian Bay. Over 2400 sq. ft. of living area UNFURNISHED with ground floor master bedroom, master bath featuring soaking tub, shower, double vanity sinks, and flex room. Kitchen has maple cabinetry with crown molding, granite counters and full stainless appliance package. Also has washer/dryer. PRIVATE SOLAR HEATED POOL in your courtyard!!! 2 car garage. 2 bedrooms and bath, loft area upstairs. MUST SEE THIS VENETIAN BAY BEAUTY, WILL NOT LAST LONG. Includes lawn care and pool service. Please call for an appointment



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4824410)