All apartments in New Smyrna Beach
Find more places like 3435 Torre Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Smyrna Beach, FL
/
3435 Torre Blvd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3435 Torre Blvd.

3435 Torre Boulevard · (386) 428-0975 ext. 315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Smyrna Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3435 Torre Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3435 Torre Blvd. · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3155 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Venetian Bay Beauty with pool - Lovely 2 story in Savannah Pointe, Venetian Bay. Over 2400 sq. ft. of living area UNFURNISHED with ground floor master bedroom, master bath featuring soaking tub, shower, double vanity sinks, and flex room. Kitchen has maple cabinetry with crown molding, granite counters and full stainless appliance package. Also has washer/dryer. PRIVATE SOLAR HEATED POOL in your courtyard!!! 2 car garage. 2 bedrooms and bath, loft area upstairs. MUST SEE THIS VENETIAN BAY BEAUTY, WILL NOT LAST LONG. Includes lawn care and pool service. Please call for an appointment

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4824410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 Torre Blvd. have any available units?
3435 Torre Blvd. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3435 Torre Blvd. have?
Some of 3435 Torre Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 Torre Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
3435 Torre Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 Torre Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3435 Torre Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 3435 Torre Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 3435 Torre Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 3435 Torre Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3435 Torre Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 Torre Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 3435 Torre Blvd. has a pool.
Does 3435 Torre Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 3435 Torre Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 Torre Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3435 Torre Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3435 Torre Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3435 Torre Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3435 Torre Blvd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sugartree Apartments
1801 Sugartree Cir
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Similar Pages

New Smyrna Beach 1 BedroomsNew Smyrna Beach 2 Bedrooms
New Smyrna Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Smyrna Beach Apartments with Parking
New Smyrna Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FLHunters Creek, FL
Viera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLTitusville, FLConway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity