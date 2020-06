Amenities

garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Unique property that you can live and conduct business out of. Corner lot home in downtown New Port Richey. 2 bedroom home with additional space which could be used as an office/den or additional bedroom room. Open layout. 1 car garage. Screen lanai. One block from Main Street. Mixed use area of residential and commercial, perfect for people who wish to live in the home and conduct business out of it as well.