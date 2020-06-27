All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE
Last updated December 19 2019 at 2:05 AM

5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE

5704 Illinois Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5704 Illinois Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Town of New Port Richey

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Walk to historic downtown New Port Richey. Enjoy Sims Park, walking the waterfront, the quaint restaurants & shopping. This nicely remodeled 2 bedroom with new paint, new carpet in bedrooms, new laminate in great room, new appliances in kitchen with new built in microwave, granite counter tops, new cabinets, new doors throughout. The dining area has a large walk in pantry & sliding glass door to patio where you can barbeque. Close to bus lines & plenty of parking. Lawn & trash included with the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE have any available units?
5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE have?
Some of 5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 Bedrooms
New Port Richey Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College