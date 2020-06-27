5704 ILLINOIS AVENUE

Amenities

Walk to historic downtown New Port Richey. Enjoy Sims Park, walking the waterfront, the quaint restaurants & shopping. This nicely remodeled 2 bedroom with new paint, new carpet in bedrooms, new laminate in great room, new appliances in kitchen with new built in microwave, granite counter tops, new cabinets, new doors throughout. The dining area has a large walk in pantry & sliding glass door to patio where you can barbeque. Close to bus lines & plenty of parking. Lawn & trash included with the rent.