5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE

Located within the city limits of downtown New Port Richey, putting you within a short distance to the new Sims Park, public boat ramp, the NPR Recreation & Aquatic Center, restaurants, shopping, nightlife, bars, and all the our downtown has to offer! This beautifully remodeled townhouse features 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom upstairs with a half bathroom downstairs, a community pool, stainless steel appliances with a dishwasher and built in microwave, solid wood floors in the living room, entry & dining area feature Italian marble, iridescent mosaic tile in the kitchen, crown molding, & plantation shutters! Must see in person to fully appreciate all this home has to offer! Water and garbage are included with the monthly rent.