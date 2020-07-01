All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE

5646 Townhouse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5646 Townhouse Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34652
South Boulevard Townhouses

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Located within the city limits of downtown New Port Richey, putting you within a short distance to the new Sims Park, public boat ramp, the NPR Recreation & Aquatic Center, restaurants, shopping, nightlife, bars, and all the our downtown has to offer! This beautifully remodeled townhouse features 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom upstairs with a half bathroom downstairs, a community pool, stainless steel appliances with a dishwasher and built in microwave, solid wood floors in the living room, entry & dining area feature Italian marble, iridescent mosaic tile in the kitchen, crown molding, & plantation shutters! Must see in person to fully appreciate all this home has to offer! Water and garbage are included with the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE have any available units?
5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE have?
Some of 5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5646 TOWNHOUSE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 Bedrooms
New Port Richey Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College