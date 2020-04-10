All apartments in New Port Richey East
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:57 AM

8648 CANDIDA LANE

8648 Candida Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8648 Candida Ln, New Port Richey East, FL 34668

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Under Construction. NO APPLICATION FEE AND FIRST MONTH RENT INCENTIVE ONE MONTH FREE RENT ( for limited time ). Pool Opening Summer 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals. Be the first to rent a newly constructed 3 level townhome designed for entertaining and living. Desirable open floor plan, neutral tile flooring throughout the main living spaces and bathrooms, carpeting in the bedrooms, ceiling fans, faux wood blinds, upstairs laundry and more. There is ample storage space including tons of kitchen cabinet space, an Island and pantry. There is an over sized tandem garage and room for a boat or other toys The community is conveniently located to US 19, shopping, dining, walking distance to the water, nature trails, adjacent to Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park and multiple other parks and attractions nearby. Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today! Photos of the property represent the model unit. photos are of model home and may vary slightly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8648 CANDIDA LANE have any available units?
8648 CANDIDA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
What amenities does 8648 CANDIDA LANE have?
Some of 8648 CANDIDA LANE's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8648 CANDIDA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8648 CANDIDA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8648 CANDIDA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8648 CANDIDA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey East.
Does 8648 CANDIDA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8648 CANDIDA LANE offers parking.
Does 8648 CANDIDA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8648 CANDIDA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8648 CANDIDA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8648 CANDIDA LANE has a pool.
Does 8648 CANDIDA LANE have accessible units?
No, 8648 CANDIDA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8648 CANDIDA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8648 CANDIDA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8648 CANDIDA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8648 CANDIDA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

