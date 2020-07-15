/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:48 PM
62 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in New Port Richey East, FL
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 04:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Brandywine Condo
7109 KIRSCH COURT
7109 Kirsch Court, New Port Richey East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
This is a very spacious, nice Condo in the Brandywine complex. Large rooms, big kitchen and good location. The HOA management is in the process of repainting the exterior and making improvements. The HOA fee is included in the rent.
Results within 1 mile of New Port Richey East
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Town of New Port Richey
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
892 sqft
New Boutique Rental in Downtown NPR - Property Id: 283510 Brand new luxury boutique community in downtown New Port Richey. (up to $1675) Great location by major Hospitals, State Parks, Hudson, Trinity and US-19.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 04:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunnybrook Condominiums
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4809 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 04:01 PM
1 Unit Available
The Orchards of Radcliffe Condominiums
7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE
7614 Radcliffe Circle, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1174 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 55+ 2-bedroom, 2-bath 2nd-floor condo in quiet, friendly, and gated community.
Results within 5 miles of New Port Richey East
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
11 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1071 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
10 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1120 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Flor-a-mar
5044 Bonito Dr
5044 Bonito Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Fully furnished waterfront rental - Property Id: 77397 FULLY FURNISHED Waterside Home 2 beds, 2 baths, pool, boat dock and car port Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 04:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Coventry
7338 Coventry Drive
7338 Coventry Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1500 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Enjoy this 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5135 Gemstone Dr 101
5135 Gemstone Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1092 sqft
Spacious condo right near the beach - Property Id: 90517 Feel the breeze in this spacious condo in a nice and quiet beach community. Less than 2 minutes walking distance to all major shopping centers and grocery stores.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
10800 Torino Drive 2
10800 Torino Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1181 sqft
Great Trinity location at a happy price - Property Id: 282853 Great Trinity location. Minutes to Palm Harbor and New Port Richey. New Home Goods and Sprouts market.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
9611 Midiron Ct.
9611 Midiron Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
2 Bed/ 2 Bath Furnished Condo on a Golf Course! – Water, Trash, Lawn & Basic Cable Included! - This beautiful condo is in a large gated community, which features a 24 hr guard! Don’t worry about furniture, this home comes FULLY furnished- just bring
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3655 Dellefield St
3655 Dellefield Street, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1872 sqft
3655 Dellefield St Available 08/07/20 Fantastic 2 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home in Seven Springs! $1300/mo.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Manor
3625 MONTICELLO ST
3625 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Seasonal Rental!! 2/2/1 Holiday - Season rental in Holiday. This home features 2 bedroom and 2 baths with one car garage. Home is centrally located close to US 19. Includes utilities and is fully furnished.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
9026 Severn Ln
9026 Severn Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1476 sqft
Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 04:01 PM
1 Unit Available
6042 COUNTRY RIDGE LANE
6042 Country Ridge Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1798 sqft
TIMBER GREENS...ALL READY FOR YOU...2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAG HOME LOCATED ON POND WITH CONSERVATION BEYOND POND...A SERENE LOCATION...
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 04:01 PM
1 Unit Available
7837 HARDWICK DRIVE
7837 Hardwick Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
Available NOW for move in! Beautiful 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom CORNER Condo with 1025 sq feet located in the Millpond Estate community off of State rd 54 in New Port Richey (outskirt of Trinity FL).
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.
1 of 56
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Griffin Park
12203 Windriver Lane #11
12203 Windriver Lane, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor Condo unit that is fully furnished with everything you will need for a great Florida vacation! Gated entry, no rear neighbors in this building, beautifully furnished and appointed, community
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
4008 El Merita Court - 1
4008 El Merita Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
891 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car carport end unit in Villa Del Rio is a charmer! Freshly painted! New laminate wood floors in traffic areas, new kitchen cabinets, countertops, backsplash and stainless appliances! New AC! The living/dining area
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 04:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Manor
5103 POLAR DRIVE
5103 Polar Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1094 sqft
Beautiful, cozy home, You can have furnished or unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, spacious, stay 1 month or more, includes water, electric, trash. yard maintenance. call for any questions
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 04:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Aloha Gardens
3436 TRUMAN DRIVE
3436 Truman Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1108 sqft
Open and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Home(2nd bath in Garage)! This home has a cute front porch perfect to sit outside, relax and enjoy the Florida weather! When you walk into the living room/dining room you will notice the open
1 of 15
Last updated April 10 at 04:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday Hill Estates
7623 Rottingham Road
7623 Rottingham Road, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1163 sqft
***Available Now*** 2BR 2BA corner lot home completely fenced is move-in ready! Home features include newer wood cabinets and Corian counters in a fully applianced kitchen, a large bonus room for additional space as an office or create your own
1 of 9
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Gulf Highlands
11631 Enterprise Dr
11631 Enterprise Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$932
1176 sqft
Beautiful UPGRADED AND SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath completely remodeled home!!! THIS IS A MUST SEE AND WONT LAST LONG!!!! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL! The kitchen has been updated with GRANITE counters with Breakfast Bar, newer STAINLESS
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 04:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
1330 BASSWOOD DRIVE
1330 Basswood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1608 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 2 bath home listed price is for a year lease. Seasonal prices vary
Similar Pages
New Port Richey East 2 BedroomsNew Port Richey East 3 BedroomsNew Port Richey East Apartments with Balcony
New Port Richey East Apartments with GarageNew Port Richey East Apartments with ParkingNew Port Richey East Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL