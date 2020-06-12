/
2 bedroom apartments
111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Port Richey East, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richey Lakes
1 Unit Available
7851 Bolam Avenue
7851 Bolam Avenue, New Port Richey East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
888 sqft
7851 Bolam Avenue Available 07/01/20 For Rent - 2 BR/1 BA Single Family Home - In the Richey Lakes neighborhood of New Port Richey, this home is a must see! Plenty of room outside to keep your boat or other toys! Enclosed lanai at the rear of the
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood Villas
1 Unit Available
6715 Parkside Dr.
6715 Parkside Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1092 sqft
6715 Parkside Dr. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2/1.5 Home with Garage and Washer and Dryer Connections - Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath Home with Garage and Washer and Dryer Hookups. Private Fence.
Results within 1 mile of New Port Richey East
Last updated June 11 at 06:01pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
Last updated June 11 at 06:03pm
Orange Brook
4 Units Available
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5668 Marbella Drive
5668 Marbella Dr, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1516 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 3
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Lakefront Penthouse apartment-Brand new - Property Id: 283483 Brand new luxury boutique apartment in downtown New Port Richey. One of a kind penthouse overlooking the lake and sunsets! 2x2 with a spiral staircase leading up to a den.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holiday Hill
1 Unit Available
9101 Pegasus Avenue
9101 Pegasus Avenue, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
976 sqft
Great Price .... spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath - Must see .... spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home ... close to everything like schools, market place , and highways ... property moves fast in the area ...price to rent fast ....
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Embassy Hills
1 Unit Available
9315 Crabtree Lane
9315 Crabtree Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1066 sqft
Remodeled 2Br/2Ba Home with large fenced yard and garage - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, completely renovated and move-in ready. Great Port Richey location near schools, shopping, parks, and more. Terms: - $1110.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Tanglewood Terrace
1 Unit Available
4847 Elmwood St
4847 Elmwood Street, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1039 sqft
Newly updated 2 BR 1 BA home in New Port Richey! Beautifully updated kitchen and bathroom. Lovely, fenced in backyard. Nice lot. Has an extra room that can be used as an office, a den or playroom. Convenient to dog park and nature preserve.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Sunnybrook Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4739 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4739 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ active community. Community is beautifully maintained, mature landscaping, makes for nice for walking or bike riding with scenic ponds.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Sunnybrook Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4809 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
5819 MONROE STREET
5819 Monroe Street, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is the center unit of a triplex located just off of Madison St in the heart of New Port Richey and is convenient to US 19 and tons of food/shopping nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
8618 GREAT EGRET TRACE
8618 Great Egret Trail, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
For Lease! Luxury Townhome you have been looking for in a great area near everything. Townhome has 2 Large Bedrooms & 2 Baths with Living and dining Space plus large Kitchen under 1176 sq feet.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6121 CHEERS DRIVE
6121 Cheers Drive, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
Awesome and great 2/2 in 45+ community. This home has two nice sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There is a wonderful enclosed porch and patio outside to enjoy your morning coffee. Why wait see this home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
The Orchards of Radcliffe Condominiums
1 Unit Available
7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE
7614 Radcliffe Circle, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1174 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 55+ 2-bedroom, 2-bath 2nd-floor condo in quiet, friendly, and gated community.
Results within 5 miles of New Port Richey East
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
16 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Last updated June 11 at 06:00pm
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$874
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1071 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6925 Julia Ct 6925
6925 Julia Ct, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
UPDATED TILE - 2 bedroom with W/D Connections - Property Id: 129867 Call us today to lock in your 2 bedroom villa at Julia Court W/D connections! All tile flooring, unit 6925 is ready NOW CALL TODAY 727-300-9881 The Julia Court Cottages is a
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10800 Torino Drive 2
10800 Torino Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1216 sqft
Great Trinity location at a happy price - Property Id: 282853 Great Trinity location. Minutes to Palm Harbor and New Port Richey. New Home Goods and Sprouts market.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beacon Woods Village
1 Unit Available
12409 Eagleswood Dr. Unit D
12409 Eagleswood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
55+ 2 story, 2 Bed /2Bath Furnished Condo- Short Term or Long Term!! - This is a perfect home for a snowbird! Just pack a suitcase and come relax in Sunny Florida! Many options available! -Short term furnished home includes cable/internet,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pointe Pleasant Harbour Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4823 Ebbtide Lane 101
4823 Ebbtide Lane, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1098 sqft
Must See! Fully Furnished Waterfront Condo in Port Richey - Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this completely furnished 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Corner Unit overlooking the Pithlachascotee River! This Tastefully Updated Unit features a fully equipped Kitchen
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9611 Midiron Ct.
9611 Midiron Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
2 Bed/ 2 Bath Furnished Condo on a Golf Course! Water, Trash, Lawn & Basic Cable Included! - This beautiful condo is in a large gated community, which features a 24 hr guard! Dont worry about furniture, this home comes FULLY furnished- just bring
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coventry
1 Unit Available
10731 Premier Ave
10731 Premier Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
914 sqft
10731 Premier Ave Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Clean & Cozy Home for Rent - Really nice 2 bedroom , 1.5 bath home. Nice kitchen and very clean. 900.00 month, 1800.00 security deposit. 50.00 application fee and a 45.00 lease prep fee.
