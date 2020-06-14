Apartment List
/
FL
/
new port richey east
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

93 Apartments for rent in New Port Richey East, FL with garage

New Port Richey East apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather,... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Magnolia Valley
1 Unit Available
7461 LIVE OAK LANE
7461 Live Oak Lane, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1272 sqft
This charming home is a must-see. Features include a lovely front porch, updated bathroom fixtures, and tile flooring throughout the interior.

1 of 27

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Richey Lakes
1 Unit Available
7714 Belah Dr
7714 Belah Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
A 3 bedroom 2 bath newly remodled 1400 sqft home that has a fenced in back yard and a one car garage. Has brand new stainless steel appliances. This house is in a very quiet neighborhood and has a waterfront view in the backyard.
Results within 1 mile of New Port Richey East

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Embassy Hills
1 Unit Available
9315 Crabtree Lane
9315 Crabtree Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1066 sqft
Remodeled 2Br/2Ba Home with large fenced yard and garage - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, completely renovated and move-in ready. Great Port Richey location near schools, shopping, parks, and more. Terms: - $1110.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5028 Farnsworth Lane
5028 Farnsworth Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1654 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5669 MERCADO DRIVE
5669 Mercado Dr, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
Under Construction. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Under Construction. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Under Construction. Under Construction.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Radcliffe Estates
1 Unit Available
8821 BERMUDA LANE
8821 Bermuda Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1760 sqft
Elegant 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the secluded community of Radcliffe Estates. This home is in pristine condition and has tons of room for the entire family.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8618 GREAT EGRET TRACE
8618 Great Egret Trail, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
For Lease! Luxury Townhome you have been looking for in a great area near everything. Townhome has 2 Large Bedrooms & 2 Baths with Living and dining Space plus large Kitchen under 1176 sq feet.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6325 Missouri Ave
6325 Missouri Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1447 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath within walking distance of Downtown New Port Richey - Location Location Location! Parking is not a problem. Don't miss out on this awesome single family house with tons of character.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Embassy Hills
1 Unit Available
7315 Bimini Drive
7315 Bimini Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1492 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home. The house has tile flooring throughout. Has a 3rd room in back.... Centrally located and easy access to all major roads and highways. Property is near CR-54 and US-19.

1 of 58

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
8638 CANDIDA LANE
8638 Candida Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1742 sqft
NO APPLICATION FEE AND FIRST MONTH RENT INCENTIVE ONE MONTH FREE RENT ( for limited time ). Pool Opening Summer 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals.
Results within 5 miles of New Port Richey East
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
11 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
4920 Phoenix Avenue
4920 Phoenix Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** Fabulous 3BR 2BA Holiday home is move-in ready with nothing to do but start relaxing! Enjoy the maintenance free landscaping and open floor plan with lots of room to spread out in 1104 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
4939 Zodiac Avenue
4939 Zodiac Avenue, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Holiday, FL is now available.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
10134 Balcony Street
10134 Balcony Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3155 SEVEN SPRINGS BLVD
3155 Seven Springs Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1127 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, FULLY RENOVATED GARAGE CONVERSION WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Flor-a-mar
1 Unit Available
5521 Westshore Dr
5521 Westshore Drive, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
4090 sqft
ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. BEAUTIFUL 5 Bedrooms +Bonus room, 5 Bath, 3 car garage +circular driveway,three story pool home nestled in the heart of Gulf Harbors w/in New Port Richey.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3625 MONTICELLO ST
3625 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Seasonal Rental!! 2/2/1 Holiday - Season rental in Holiday. This home features 2 bedroom and 2 baths with one car garage. Home is centrally located close to US 19. Includes utilities and is fully furnished.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Regency Park
1 Unit Available
9615 Gray Fox Lane
9615 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
744 sqft
2/1/2 pool home - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. It includes a fenced in back yard with a screened in porch and splash pool. The home has new flooring and paint throughout. Pool maintenance is included in the rent.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jasmine Trails
1 Unit Available
8404 Duval Dr.
8404 Duval Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Large 2/2/1 in Jasmine Trails with wood/tile floors, Fresh paint, and Fully Fenced Yard!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dixie Gardens
1 Unit Available
2151 Dixie Garden Loop
2151 Dixie Garden Loop, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
2/1 Available Now! - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. This home will be freshly painted and has beautifully updated flooring.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orangewood Village
1 Unit Available
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE CONVERSION, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in New Port Richey East, FL

New Port Richey East apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

New Port Richey East 3 BedroomsNew Port Richey East Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey East Apartments with Garage
New Port Richey East Apartments with ParkingNew Port Richey East Apartments with PoolNew Port Richey East Apartments with Washer-Dryer
New Port Richey East Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Port Richey East Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College