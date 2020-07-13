Apartment List
/
FL
/
new port richey east
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

119 Apartments for rent in New Port Richey East, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Port Richey East apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridgewood
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 27

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Richey Lakes
7714 Belah Dr
7714 Belah Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1334 sqft
A 3 bedroom 2 bath newly remodled 1400 sqft home that has a fenced in back yard and a one car garage. Has brand new stainless steel appliances. This house is in a very quiet neighborhood and has a waterfront view in the backyard.
Results within 1 mile of New Port Richey East
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:02pm
4 Units Available
Orange Brook
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$634
1 Bedroom
$779
2 Bedrooms
$899
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Embassy Hills
6935 Twilite Drive
6935 Twilite Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1032 sqft
Humble 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home available to rent now! This home has received a fresh coat of paint, new flooring in the bedrooms and has central AC. Call today to schedule a showing.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Regency Park
9120 hunt club ln
9120 Hunt Club Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
Nice 2bed 1bath great location - Property Id: 306382 New flooring new paint inside and out 1 car garage move in ready available July 1. Call Troy 1st month last month and month deposit required Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood Terrace
4847 Elmwood St
4847 Elmwood Street, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated 2 BR 1 BA home in New Port Richey! Beautifully updated kitchen and bathroom. Lovely, fenced in backyard. Nice lot. Has an extra room that can be used as an office, a den or playroom. Convenient to dog park and nature preserve.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
8634 GREAT EGRET TRACE
8634 Great Egret Trail, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
GREAT AREA!! Luxury Townhome for lease that you have been looking for in a great area near everything. Looking to lease for a yr or 2?This Townhome has 2 Large Bedrooms & 2 Baths with Living and dining Space plus large Kitchen under 1176 sq feet.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5658 MARBELLA DRIVE
5658 Marbella Dr, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
Under Construction. Only applicants for limited time are eligible for 1/2 MONTH FREE RENT INCENTIVE( for limited time ) and no application fee. Pool Opening 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnybrook Condominiums
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4809 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Town of New Port Richey
6325 Missouri Ave
6325 Missouri Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1447 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath within walking distance of Downtown New Port Richey - Location Location Location! Parking is not a problem. Don't miss out on this awesome single family house with tons of character.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Embassy Hills
7315 Bimini Drive
7315 Bimini Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1492 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home. The house has tile flooring throughout. Has a 3rd room in back.... Centrally located and easy access to all major roads and highways. Property is near CR-54 and US-19.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
The Orchards of Radcliffe Condominiums
7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE
7614 Radcliffe Circle, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1174 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 55+ 2-bedroom, 2-bath 2nd-floor condo in quiet, friendly, and gated community.

1 of 58

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Avila Bay Townhomes
8638 CANDIDA LANE
8638 Candida Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1742 sqft
NO APPLICATION FEE AND FIRST MONTH RENT INCENTIVE ONE MONTH FREE RENT ( for limited time ). Pool Opening Summer 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals.
Results within 5 miles of New Port Richey East
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,244
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Flor-a-mar
5044 Bonito Dr
5044 Bonito Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Fully furnished waterfront rental - Property Id: 77397 FULLY FURNISHED Waterside Home 2 beds, 2 baths, pool, boat dock and car port Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5402 Merkin Pl
5402 Merkin Place, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2665 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4/3/3/pool in quiet area / good schools - Property Id: 130985 This gorgeous 4/3/3 pool home sits on 1/3 of an acre with a fully fenced back and side yard. Lawn and pool service included.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 106
5432 Cheri Court, Elfers, FL
Studio
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Efficiency in New Port Richey - Rent INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (ELECTRICITY INCLUDED) - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palm Terrace Gardens
11234 Tamarix Ave
11234 Tamarix Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom - Perfect condition! One car garage. $950 a month $950 security deposit 1 year lease to start - long term tenant preferred.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Square
3734 Haven Dr
3734 Haven Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
848 sqft
Cute Single Family Home in Beacon Hill AVAILABLE JULY 10th! - Come see this cute bungalow in New Port Richey! It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a bonus room that could be a third bedroom plus a 1 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Temple Terrace
7037 Colfax Dr
7037 Colfax Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1319 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with a HUGE BONUS ROOM that could be used as a bedroom or living area. This charming home sits on almost a half acre and includes 3 Car carport and large screened in back patio.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Coventry
7338 Coventry Drive
7338 Coventry Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1500 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Enjoy this 2 bedroom, 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in New Port Richey East, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Port Richey East apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

New Port Richey East 2 BedroomsNew Port Richey East 3 BedroomsNew Port Richey East Apartments with Balcony
New Port Richey East Apartments with GarageNew Port Richey East Apartments with ParkingNew Port Richey East Apartments with Pool
New Port Richey East Apartments with Washer-DryerNew Port Richey East Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Port Richey East Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College