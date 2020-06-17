2004 CORAL ST

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful Brick 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a split floor plan in the Holley By The Sea Subdivision!! This home has been recently upgraded to include, blinds, light fixtures, 2016 AC , Granite kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and separate dining room The kitchen is open to a spacious great room. Inside laundry room and a bonus room off of the Master Suite. The Master bath has a large tiled walk-in shower, separate whirlpool tub, with a beautiful granite vanity. The exterior features an irrigation well plus a full irrigation system (new in 2016) Chain link fenced in back yard, open deck and an open patio. There is a 2 car garage with an additional concrete pad. You can enjoy all the amenities of Holley By The Sea!! Small pet accepted with owner approval and pet fees. HOME AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 FOR MOVE IN