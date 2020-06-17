All apartments in Navarre
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:27 PM

2004 CORAL ST

2004 Coral Street · (850) 777-8100
Location

2004 Coral Street, Navarre, FL 32566

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1943 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Brick 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a split floor plan in the Holley By The Sea Subdivision!! This home has been recently upgraded to include, blinds, light fixtures, 2016 AC , Granite kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and separate dining room The kitchen is open to a spacious great room. Inside laundry room and a bonus room off of the Master Suite. The Master bath has a large tiled walk-in shower, separate whirlpool tub, with a beautiful granite vanity. The exterior features an irrigation well plus a full irrigation system (new in 2016) Chain link fenced in back yard, open deck and an open patio. There is a 2 car garage with an additional concrete pad. You can enjoy all the amenities of Holley By The Sea!! Small pet accepted with owner approval and pet fees. HOME AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 FOR MOVE IN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 CORAL ST have any available units?
2004 CORAL ST has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2004 CORAL ST have?
Some of 2004 CORAL ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 CORAL ST currently offering any rent specials?
2004 CORAL ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 CORAL ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 CORAL ST is pet friendly.
Does 2004 CORAL ST offer parking?
Yes, 2004 CORAL ST does offer parking.
Does 2004 CORAL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 CORAL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 CORAL ST have a pool?
Yes, 2004 CORAL ST has a pool.
Does 2004 CORAL ST have accessible units?
No, 2004 CORAL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 CORAL ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 CORAL ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 CORAL ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2004 CORAL ST has units with air conditioning.
