Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

26 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Navarre, FL

Finding an apartment in Navarre that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 9 at 02:55pm
12 Units Available
The Sound at Navarre Beach
7381 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1199 sqft
Residential community with one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Located within walking distance of shops, dining, and entertainment. Spacious units with modern fixtures and open floor plans.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6680 Castlewood Street
6680 Castlewood Street, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3068 sqft
Gulf Breeze - Holley By The Sea - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom - This home is located in Santa Rosa County in Holley By the Sea. There are 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances include double oven, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6536 Fairmont St
6536 Fairmont Street, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2368 sqft
6536 Fairmont st is a fantastic 4/2 built in 2011. Available July 1, 2020, or maybe slightly sooner Occupancy!! This is a beautiful home with open floor-plan with master suite in split floor-plan.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8135 Mercado Street
8135 Mercado Street, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1865 sqft
**Showings begin 6/15/2020**This like new 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a great split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen boasts maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island that overlooks the spacious living area.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2244 LEMURE Drive
2244 Lemure Drive, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1600 sqft
Located only 8 miles from Hurlburt Field and only minutes from the beach! Fenced in yard. No carpet in the home, all tile and laminate wood flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9878 ORION LAKE Circle
9878 Orion Lake Circle, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1500 sqft
Fenced in yard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6641 FERN Street
6641 Fern Street, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,270
3121 sqft
***Available JULY 11, 2020*** You will love this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home! This home is located at the very end of a secluded cul-de-sac and sits on a half acre lot. Access to Holley by the Sea amenities included.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
10000 Via Grande
10000 Via Grande, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
Beautiful POOL home in East Navarre on a quiet Cul-de-Sac. ''7'' miles to Hurlburt Field (AFB), Santa Rosa County schools, close to shopping, entertainment and beaches.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7825 LOLA CIR
7825 Lola Circle, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2218 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Brick home located in Villa Danielle Subdivision ~ Close to Navarre Beach, shopping, restaurants and more!! Home boasts over 2000 sqft. of living space with vaulted ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8525 WILBURN CV
8525 Wilburn Cove, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1665 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home off Hwy 87 close to Navarre High School. This 2004 built home many upgrades. The open floor plan features tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and high ceilings in the living-dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9972 Parker Lake Circle
9972 Parker Lake Circle, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2240 sqft
Come enjoy this lakefront home in Navarre with lots of room to work or play from home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2004 CORAL ST
2004 Coral Street, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1943 sqft
Beautiful Brick 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a split floor plan in the Holley By The Sea Subdivision!! This home has been recently upgraded to include, blinds, light fixtures, 2016 AC , Granite kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
8280 Telford Ct
8280 Telford Court, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2400 sqft
This 4 bed/2 bath home is Located on a quiet culdesac in the heart of Navarre Enter through the spacious foyer which offers double side lights and tile flooring with raised ceilings and plant ledges.
Results within 1 mile of Navarre

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6454 Garden Drive
6454 Denton Street, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1956 sqft
**PALMETTO RIDGE/HOLLEY BY THE SEA - VACANT - READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY** MONTHLY RENT: $1400, SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1245, NON-REFUNDABLE CARPET CLEANING FEE: $155; PETS: Will Consider Small Pet On Case-By-Case Basis With Minimum Of $200

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Wynnehaven Beach Estates
1 Unit Available
137 Palmetto Avenue
137 Palmetto Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - This lovely three bedrooms, two bath rental is waiting for you to make it your home. It has low maintenance tiled floors in the common areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Navarre

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1799 Coast Court
1799 Coast Ct, Woodlawn Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1733 sqft
Located on a cul-de-sac in a beautiful neighborhood, this exquisite home is less than 30 minutes from Hurlburt AFB. The stunning kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops complimented by a modern back splash and HE stainless appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5284 Woodlake Trace
5284 Woodlake Trce, Woodlawn Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2541 sqft
Fenced in back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5029 LANTANA DR
5029 Lantana Drive, Woodlawn Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2285 sqft
Gorgeous Gulf Breeze 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Mandavilla Neighborhood ~ Gulf Breeze School District! Easy drive to Hurlburt or Pensacola! Gorgeous hardwood floors in great room! Tiled eat in kitchen features granite counter tops with all appliances

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1975 Church Street
1975 Church Street, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1216 sqft
- Cute! Newly renovated home with brand new appliances with a large Laundry room and Beautiful tiled bathroom. Open kitchen floor plan that leads directly into the living room. Large yard. Close to Beaches, Shopping and restaurants. (RLNE5651910)
Results within 10 miles of Navarre
Last updated June 12 at 03:34pm
12 Units Available
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1710 Conservation Trail #107
1710 Conservation Trl, Okaloosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1710 Conservation Trail #107 Available 07/06/20 Cypress Preserve Beautiful 1B/1B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features Flexible Lease Terms for Military Military Discount Fitness Center Pet Friendly Vaulted

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hurlburt Field
1 Unit Available
1705 Conservation Trail #202
1705 Conservation Trl, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1285 sqft
1705 Conservation Trail #202 Available 07/01/20 The Residences at Cypress Preserve Beautiful 3B/2B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features Flexible Lease Terms for Military Military Discount Fitness Center Pet

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6648 Delhi Dr
6648 Dehli Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
1 bedroom apartment! Water view utilities included - Property Id: 294875 Beautiful view of black water bay. Tile floors. Utilities included. Pets considered. $200 pet fee. Will consider furnishings and short term rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
211 Brian Circle
211 Brian Circle, Mary Esther, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2354 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Bonus Space - This spacious 3 bedroom two bathroom home offers s split-bedroom floorpan and multiple bonus/multi-purpose spaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Navarre, FL

Finding an apartment in Navarre that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

