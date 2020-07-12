32 Apartments for rent in Navarre, FL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 7 at 06:29pm
19 Units Available
The Sound at Navarre Beach
7381 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1199 sqft
Residential community with one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Located within walking distance of shops, dining, and entertainment. Spacious units with modern fixtures and open floor plans.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8056 San Pedro
8056 San Pedro Plaza, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1615 sqft
3BR/2BA home for rent in Navarre, Florida! Enjoy being located between Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola, convenient to major air force bases like Hurlburt Field as well as the beautiful Navarre beaches.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard
2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
AVAIL: 6/15. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE MADE IN 2 MO. INSTALL. IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING. Covered front entrance. Open floor plan. 2 living areas to enjoy.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8738 RIO VISTA Drive
8738 Rio Vista Drive, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1196 sqft
WELL KEPT! 3 bedroom/2 full bath split floor plan. In walking distance to Restaurants, Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop, Culvers, Winn Dixie, Navarre Children's Park, and much more. The Front Door has a Fancy Storm Door with Drop Down Security Screen.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2123 CHESHIRE Court
2123 Cheshire Court, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,870
2421 sqft
You will love this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the heart of Navarre! This home features stunning laminate wood flooring in all the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. You will also find neutral paint colors throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6612 Bluefish Road
6612 Bluefish Road, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3013 sqft
This beautiful all brick 4 bedroom, 3 bath home allows for use of all the prestigious Holley By the Sea amenities. The home has a grand entrance with a front office/study and opens to a spacious living area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2149 Las Vegas Trail
2149 Las Vegas Trail, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1122 sqft
--Pet on approval--BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED: A portion of rent paid will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to your home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2578 Hartman Court
2578 Hartman Court, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1738 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**THIS CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN THE COTTAGES OF EAST RIVER. JUST MINUTES FROM THE YMCA, SHOPPING, NYSA, WHITE SANDY BEACHES AND HURLBURT FIELD.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2200 Hadleigh Hills Court
2200 Hadleigh Hills Court, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1474 sqft
AVAILABLE: 7/27/20. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MONTHS RENT CAN BE MADE IN 2 MONTHLY INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. Open living/dining/kitchen combo w/ crown molding. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, pantry & all stainless steele appliances in place.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1773 FRONTERA Street
1773 Frontera Street, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2438 sqft
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a 3 car garage has everything you need! Enter through the foyer into an open floor plan with large kitchen island and in place of breakfast nook you have a spacious area for your dining table and other dining room

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7182 Majestic Boulevard
7182 Majestic Boulevard, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1746 sqft
***AVAILABLE JULY 23, 2020***Waterfront Community with Pool access! Less than a mile from the coveted Hidden Creek Golf Course.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2211 FL-87
2211 Florida Highway 87, Navarre, FL
Studio
$1,700
1425 sqft
For Lease: Left Side / Building has 2211 and 2209. Lease if for 2211 left side only Commercial Building has 950 square foot in front area, with walk through to back area with another 475 square foot.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
8280 Telford Ct
8280 Telford Court, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2400 sqft
This 4 bed/2 bath home is Located on a quiet culdesac in the heart of Navarre Enter through the spacious foyer which offers double side lights and tile flooring with raised ceilings and plant ledges.

1 of 21

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7188 Majestic Boulevard
7188 Majestic Boulevard, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1833 sqft
All brick home, in the deeded waterfront community of Hidden Bay, with BOAT SLIP AND 10k LB boat lift included. Fully furnished. Conveniently located across the road from the Hidden Creek golf course.

1 of 20

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
7609 Blackjack Circle
7609 Blackjack Circle, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1605 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath with split bedroom floor plan. Large open kitchen features a smooth cook top stove, dishwasher and microwave. As well as a breakfast bar and granite counter tops.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1925 ESPLANADE ST
1925 Esplanade Street, Navarre, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
900 sqft
Updated two bedroom and one bathroom rental, located only five minutes from gorgeous Navarre Beach! BRAND NEW roof, tile and flooring, high-efficiency AC unit, water heater, gutters, pump grinders, landscaping, marble counters, interior doors,

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2232 ORION LAKE DR
2232 Orion Lake Drive, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
Beautiful Brick home in the Orion Lake Subdivision!! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a split bedroom plan for some added privacy for the master bedroom. The master bath has a garden tub and a separate shower and double vanity sinks.
1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
167 Shoreline Drive
167 Shoreline Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2858 sqft
Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with wonderful water views. The home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac with a large balcony overlooking the sound. The home has an open floor plan, fireplace, office, breakfast area and breakfast bar.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Wynnehaven Beach Estates
134 Noblat Drive
134 Noblat Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1238 sqft
Two bedroom townhome tucked away on a dead end street. This home has an open floor plan for the kitchen, dining and living areas. The fenced in back yard welcomes you as you step onto the wood deck.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Wynnehaven Beach Estates
212 Stephen Avenue
212 Stephen Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Single story duplex in Mary Esther. Updates include new flooring throughout (luxury vinyl plank and carpet) and a full interior paint (light neutral gray) throughout. Master bedroom has a private half bathroom.
1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
772 Pearl Sand Drive
772 Pearl Sand Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
772 Pearl Sand Drive Available 07/15/20 Conveniently Located to Hurlburt Field with Great Updates - With 3 generously sized bedrooms, a 2 car garage and convenient location between Navarre Beach and Hurlburt Field, this home is ready for you! The

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20 Stowe Road
20 Stowe Road, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1316 sqft
20 Stowe Road Available 07/17/20 Convenient Location to Hulrburt Field - Great Location just west of Hurlburt Field. Open Floor plan. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Hurburt. Open floor plan, fenced back yard will be move in ready July 10th.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
583 Radiant Circle
583 Radiant Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2108 sqft
Opportunity to live walking distance to your private beach and personal boat lift . minutes for Hurlburt AFB. This home shows like new. Granite tops, tile and wooden floors. High ceilings split bedroom plan.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
6255 East Bay Boulevard
6255 East Bay Boulevard, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2069 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a beautiful 1/2+ acre lot in Gulf Breeze. Formal dining room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Navarre, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Navarre apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

