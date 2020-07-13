/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM
23 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Navarre, FL
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 7 at 06:29pm
19 Units Available
The Sound at Navarre Beach
7381 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1199 sqft
Residential community with one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Located within walking distance of shops, dining, and entertainment. Spacious units with modern fixtures and open floor plans.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
8056 San Pedro
8056 San Pedro Plaza, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1615 sqft
3BR/2BA home for rent in Navarre, Florida! Enjoy being located between Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola, convenient to major air force bases like Hurlburt Field as well as the beautiful Navarre beaches.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2149 Las Vegas Trail
2149 Las Vegas Trail, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1122 sqft
--Pet on approval--BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED: A portion of rent paid will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to your home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2578 Hartman Court
2578 Hartman Court, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1738 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**THIS CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN THE COTTAGES OF EAST RIVER. JUST MINUTES FROM THE YMCA, SHOPPING, NYSA, WHITE SANDY BEACHES AND HURLBURT FIELD.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1773 FRONTERA Street
1773 Frontera Street, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2438 sqft
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a 3 car garage has everything you need! Enter through the foyer into an open floor plan with large kitchen island and in place of breakfast nook you have a spacious area for your dining table and other dining room
1 of 33
Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
8280 Telford Ct
8280 Telford Court, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2400 sqft
This 4 bed/2 bath home is Located on a quiet culdesac in the heart of Navarre Enter through the spacious foyer which offers double side lights and tile flooring with raised ceilings and plant ledges.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2232 ORION LAKE DR
2232 Orion Lake Drive, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
Beautiful Brick home in the Orion Lake Subdivision!! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a split bedroom plan for some added privacy for the master bedroom. The master bath has a garden tub and a separate shower and double vanity sinks.
Results within 1 mile of Navarre
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Wynnehaven Beach Estates
134 Noblat Drive
134 Noblat Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1238 sqft
Two bedroom townhome tucked away on a dead end street. This home has an open floor plan for the kitchen, dining and living areas. The fenced in back yard welcomes you as you step onto the wood deck.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Wynnehaven Beach Estates
137 Palmetto Avenue
137 Palmetto Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - This lovely three bedrooms, two bath rental is waiting for you to make it your home. It has low maintenance tiled floors in the common areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Navarre
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
430 Bay Oaks Drive
430 Bay Oaks Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2082 sqft
430 Bay Oaks Drive Available 08/01/20 Spacious Home with Water View Near Hurlburt Field - With beautiful upgrades and it's close proximity to Hurlburt Field and Navarre Beach, this home won't last long! In addition to upgraded interior and exterior
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
447 Forest Glen Place
447 Forest Glen Place, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
447 Forest Glen Place Available 09/01/20 447 Forest Glen Place - Newly renovated home West of Hurlburt. Close to both bases and beaches. This home has a beautiful kitchen and floors. Washer & dryer included. Restrictions apply on pets.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1975 Church Street
1975 Church Street, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1216 sqft
- Cute! Newly renovated home with brand new appliances with a large Laundry room and Beautiful tiled bathroom. Open kitchen floor plan that leads directly into the living room. Large yard. Close to Beaches, Shopping and restaurants. (RLNE5651910)
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20 Stowe Road
20 Stowe Road, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1316 sqft
20 Stowe Road Available 07/17/20 Convenient Location to Hulrburt Field - Great Location just west of Hurlburt Field. Open Floor plan. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Hurburt. Open floor plan, fenced back yard will be move in ready July 10th.
Results within 10 miles of Navarre
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 8 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hurlburt Field
1705 Conservation Trail #202
1705 Conservation Trl, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1285 sqft
The Residences at Cypress Preserve Beautiful 3B/2B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features • Flexible Lease Terms for Military • Military Discount • Fitness Center • Pet Friendly • 9’ Ceilings • Gourmet
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1606 Trent Street
1606 Trent Street, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1964 sqft
Available on August 1!Spacious home in Emerald Village with prime location just minutes from Hurlburt Field and beautiful white sand beaches! Open floor plan with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, PLUS A BONUS ROOM! High ceilings captivate this
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
4091 OAK POINTE DR
4091 Oak Pointe Drive, Tiger Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2330 sqft
Beautiful patio home in Tiger Point on the 11th fairway. This home features a split bedroom plan, formal Dining room PLUS a Florida room with great views of the course. **House has recently been painted light grey throughout home.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3202 REDWOOD LN
3202 Redwood Lane, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
635 sqft
Super location, close to schools, fire station, police, restaurants and shopping. Twenty minutes from beaches. Painted in neutral colors. Ceramic tiled living room and wood look vinyl in kitchen. dark brown new carpet in bedrooms. All electric.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3771 VICTORIAN BLVD
3771 Victorian Boulevard, Tiger Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2015 sqft
Super 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home conveniently located and with walking distances to shopping and restaurants. Great neighborhood with park facility across the road which includes, playground, tennis and basketball courts.
1 of 14
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3410 Green Briar Court #3
3410 Green Briar Ct, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
Gulf Breeze - Green Briar Estates - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a quadplex building in the Green Briar Estates in Gulf Breeze. Flooring is all tile throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3214 CLEMSON RD
3214 Clemson Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1300 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Bay Ridge Park Community, off Gulf Breeze Pkwy, with A-rated schools! Newer luxury vinyl wood look flooring installed throughout the home so no carpet anywhere in the home! Stunning eat-in
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
682 Randall Roberts Road
682 Randall Roberts Road, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2080 sqft
This lovely home is right out the back gate to Hurlburt Field in Emerald Village! This is a very well maintained home with tile and wood flooring throughout; carpet in spare bedrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Hurlburt Field
212 Ajax Dr NW
212 Ajax Drive Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Totally updated~Unfurnished three bedroom home in Fort Walton Beach.Located less than one mile from the back gate of Hurlburt Field AFB, this home offers all laminate/ tile through main living areas.