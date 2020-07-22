/
santa rosa county
169 Apartments for rent in Santa Rosa County, FL📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 21 at 02:11 PM
6 Units Available
The Sound at Navarre Beach
7381 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential community with one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Located within walking distance of shops, dining, and entertainment. Spacious units with modern fixtures and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 02:22 PM
12 Units Available
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
913 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
8867 White Ibis Way
8867 White Ibis Way, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1551 sqft
--NO PETS--BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED: A portion of rent paid will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to your home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
8868 White Ibis Way
8868 White Ibis Way, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1531 sqft
Beautiful like new town home in Reserve Pointe. Fantastic location! This home features granite counters and stainless appliances. Carpet is in excellent shape. Beautiful tile downstairs! Washer and dryer hook-ups.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2149 Las Vegas Trail
2149 Las Vegas Trail, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1122 sqft
--Pet on approval--BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED: A portion of rent paid will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to your home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2211 FL-87
2211 Florida Highway 87, Navarre, FL
Studio
$1,700
1425 sqft
For Lease: Left Side / Building has 2211 and 2209. Lease if for 2211 left side onlyCommercial Building has 950 square foot in front area, with walk through to back area with another 475 square foot.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6420 Old Harbor Court
6420 Old Harbor Cove, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,320
2379 sqft
You will love this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2,379 sq ft. home with a 2 car garage. The living areas have raised ceilings and tile floors. The newly renovated kitchen also features tile floors, a breakfast bar, double island and a 4 barn door pantry.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2330 ORION LAKE Drive
2330 Orion Lake Drive, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1709 sqft
****$50 off the monthly rent for active duty military****This lovely all brick home has everything you need! Terrific open floor plan, cathedral ceiling, plant ledges, and a nice fire place.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6612 Bluefish Road
6612 Bluefish Road, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3013 sqft
This beautiful all brick 4 bedroom, 3 bath home allows for use of all the prestigious Holley By the Sea amenities. The home has a grand entrance with a front office/study and opens to a spacious living area.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
7182 Majestic Boulevard
7182 Majestic Boulevard, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1746 sqft
***AVAILABLE JULY 23, 2020***Waterfront Community with Pool access! Less than a mile from the coveted Hidden Creek Golf Course.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2581 Hartman Court
2581 Hartman Court, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1483 sqft
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 10TH OR SOONER**Charming home in East Navarre neighborhood of The Cottages at East River. Minutes from schools, shopping, beaches and Air Force Bases.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
8056 San Pedro
8056 San Pedro Plaza, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1615 sqft
3BR/2BA home for rent in Navarre, Florida! Enjoy being located between Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola, convenient to major air force bases like Hurlburt Field as well as the beautiful Navarre beaches.
1 of 55
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
8881 White Ibis Way
8881 White Ibis Way, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1551 sqft
Welcome to Reserve Pointe. This all brick townhome 3bdrm, 2.5ba is just minutes away from the pearl white sand of Navarre Beach, convenient to Hurlburt Field, restaurants, and shopping. Located on a cross street for less traffic.
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
7348 Gordon Evans Road
7348 Gordon Evans Road, Holley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1285 sqft
Available 7/23/20 - 3 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms / 1285 Sq. Ft.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6425 ARBOR LN
6425 Arbor Lane, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1501 sqft
MOVE IN READY! ADORABLE 3 BED/2 BTH HOME IN PALMETTO RIDGE/HOLLEY BY THE SEA WITH FULL USE OF THE REC CENTER AND AMENITIES. NEW PAINT, ROOF, WATER HEATER, A/C, WASHER & DRYER, AND FLOORING. NEW PRIVACY FENCE IS BEING INSTALLED.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
4716 FRANCES ST
4716 Frances Street, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1922 sqft
Newer Kitchen and laundry room floor in a very nice Brick home on a Nice Corner Lot, Privacy Fence, Two Car Garage and Alarm System in place.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
104 NAVARRE ST
104 Navarre Street, Gulf Breeze, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1415 sqft
In the heart of Gulf Breeze Proper.
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4479 Fort Sumter Rd
4479 Fort Sumter Road, Bagdad, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2380 sqft
Ventura Estates, 4/3 , 2380 sq.ft - This beautiful 4/3 home has so much to offer with tile in all the wet areas and vinyl plank flooring in the common areas. A large open family room, dining room and a bonus room.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6896 Kapok Dr
6896 Kapok Drive, Bagdad, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
948 sqft
6896 Kapok Dr Available 08/03/20 Quaint Duplex Right Off Interstate - This home is nestled among the trees and located just minutes from town and Interstate.
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5533 Mill Race Circle
5533 Mill Race Circle, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2540 sqft
Like New Home in Desired Pace Mill Creek - Check out this wonderful craftsman styled home in Pace Mill Creek! As you approach the front door, you will notice the large porch suited for space to relax and enjoy the surroundings.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5987 Dunridge Dr
5987 Dunridge Drive, Wallace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1657 sqft
Gorgeous home in gated Stonechase subdivision. - Tile entry. Great room with hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling, plant ledges & ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination with tile floor.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5587 Chantilly Circle
5587 Chantilly Circle, Pea Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1631 sqft
5587 Chantilly Circle Available 08/21/20 Like New Home In Chantilly - Very Convenient to Shopping and Interstate - Cute home that has been recently renovated with new tile and wood laminate flooring.
1 of 35
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4297 Winners Gait Cir
4297 Winners Gait Circle, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2616 sqft
4297 Winners Gait Cir Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Winners Gait - Welcome to this wonderful home in the desirable Winners Gait Subdivision! As you enter the home, you are greeted by two large rooms on either size, perfect for dining,
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5533 Birch Street
5533 Birch Street, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1444 sqft
5533 Birch Street Available 08/01/20 Milton - Oakhurst - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom - What a great location in Milton just blocks away from Milton High School. This newly renovated property is 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Santa Rosa County area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Mobile, Pensacola, Daphne, Destin, and Ferry Pass have apartments for rent.
