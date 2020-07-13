/
apartments with pool
10 Apartments for rent in Navarre, FL with pool
Last updated July 7 at 06:29pm
19 Units Available
The Sound at Navarre Beach
7381 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1199 sqft
Residential community with one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Located within walking distance of shops, dining, and entertainment. Spacious units with modern fixtures and open floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2123 CHESHIRE Court
2123 Cheshire Court, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,870
2421 sqft
You will love this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the heart of Navarre! This home features stunning laminate wood flooring in all the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. You will also find neutral paint colors throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
7182 Majestic Boulevard
7182 Majestic Boulevard, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1746 sqft
***AVAILABLE JULY 23, 2020***Waterfront Community with Pool access! Less than a mile from the coveted Hidden Creek Golf Course.
Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
8280 Telford Ct
8280 Telford Court, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2400 sqft
This 4 bed/2 bath home is Located on a quiet culdesac in the heart of Navarre Enter through the spacious foyer which offers double side lights and tile flooring with raised ceilings and plant ledges.
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7188 Majestic Boulevard
7188 Majestic Boulevard, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1833 sqft
All brick home, in the deeded waterfront community of Hidden Bay, with BOAT SLIP AND 10k LB boat lift included. Fully furnished. Conveniently located across the road from the Hidden Creek golf course.
Results within 1 mile of Navarre
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
167 Shoreline Drive
167 Shoreline Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2858 sqft
Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with wonderful water views. The home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac with a large balcony overlooking the sound. The home has an open floor plan, fireplace, office, breakfast area and breakfast bar.
Results within 10 miles of Navarre
Last updated July 8 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hurlburt Field
1705 Conservation Trail #202
1705 Conservation Trl, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1285 sqft
The Residences at Cypress Preserve Beautiful 3B/2B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features • Flexible Lease Terms for Military • Military Discount • Fitness Center • Pet Friendly • 9’ Ceilings • Gourmet
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1648 KAUAI CT
1648 Kauai Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2328 sqft
BRING YOUR BOAT & DOCK IT RIGHT AT YOUR BACK DOOR! ~~ CANAL FRONT BRICK HOME ~~ BEAUTIFUL FRONT TILED ARCHITECTURAL ENTRANCE ~~ ENTER HOME THROUGH THE DOUBLE LEADED GLASS DOORS ~~ TILE THROUGHOUT THE FORMAL DINING, LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHS!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Portofino Unit 903
2 Portofino Drive, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1333 sqft
2 Portofino Unit 903 Available 08/01/20 Pensacola Beach - Portofino Condo - 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, furnished - Portofino Tower 2 unit 903 on Pensacola Beach.