3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Navarre, FL
The Sound at Navarre Beach
7381 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1199 sqft
Residential community with one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Located within walking distance of shops, dining, and entertainment. Spacious units with modern fixtures and open floor plans.
6680 Castlewood Street
6680 Castlewood Street, Navarre, FL
Gulf Breeze - Holley By The Sea - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom - This home is located in Santa Rosa County in Holley By the Sea. There are 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances include double oven, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
6536 Fairmont St
6536 Fairmont Street, Navarre, FL
6536 Fairmont st is a fantastic 4/2 built in 2011. Available July 1, 2020, or maybe slightly sooner Occupancy!! This is a beautiful home with open floor-plan with master suite in split floor-plan.
9878 ORION LAKE Circle
9878 Orion Lake Circle, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1500 sqft
Fenced in yard.
2551 Hidden Estates Circle
2551 Hidden Estates Circle, Navarre, FL
Great floor plan! Located in a very quiet neighborhood off 399. This home features brand new paint and brand new carpet throughout! Fenced in yard.
8279 Tavira Street
8279 Tavira Street, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1470 sqft
View Details to apply and paste link into your browser,Minimum 680 Credit Score, Income must be Twice the Rent, Non - Refundable Application Fee...https://www.rentcafe.com/apartments/fl/navarre/tavira-street-8279/default.aspx?p=1&nocache=1
9455 Parker Pl Drive
9455 Parker Place Drive, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1675 sqft
View Details to apply and paste link into your browser, Minimum 680 Credit Score, Income must be Twice the Rent, Non - Refundable Application Fee... https://www.rentcafe.com/apartments/fl/navarre/parker-place-drive-9455/default.aspx?p=1&nocache=1
6641 FERN Street
6641 Fern Street, Navarre, FL
***Available JULY 11, 2020*** You will love this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home! This home is located at the very end of a secluded cul-de-sac and sits on a half acre lot. Access to Holley by the Sea amenities included.
6592 Codell Street
6592 Codell Street, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
View Details to apply and paste link into your browser,Minimum 680 Credit Score, Income must be Twice the Rent, Non - Refundable Application Fee... https://www.rentcafe.com/apartments/fl/navarre/codell-street-6592/default.aspx?p=1&nocache=1
8135 Mercado Street
8135 Mercado Street, Navarre, FL
**Showings begin 6/15/2020**This like new 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a great split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen boasts maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island that overlooks the spacious living area.
2152 Hadleigh Hills Court
2152 Hadleigh Hills Ct, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1472 sqft
View details to apply and paste link into your browser , Minimum 680 credit score, income must be twice the rent, non-refundable application fee... https://www.rentcafe.com/apartments/fl/navarre/2152-hadleigh-hills-court/default.aspx?p=1&nocache=1
2244 LEMURE Drive
2244 Lemure Drive, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1600 sqft
Located only 8 miles from Hurlburt Field and only minutes from the beach! Fenced in yard. No carpet in the home, all tile and laminate wood flooring.
8782 Brown Pelican Circle
8782 Brown Pelican Circle, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1552 sqft
Beautiful brand new townhome at Reserve Pointe in Navarre, Florida. This 3BR/2.5BA townhome has a definite ''wow'' factor. From the moment you enter, you'll be amazed with the craftsmanship and decadent touches found throughout the space.
1831 Pelican Lane
1831 Pelican Lane, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1313 sqft
Come see one of the best values in Holley by the Sea. Bright and beautiful open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in great room and trayed ceiling in master bedroom. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard
2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
AVAIL: 6/15. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE MADE IN 2 MO. INSTALL. IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING. Covered front entrance. Open floor plan. 2 living areas to enjoy.
7825 LOLA CIR
7825 Lola Circle, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2218 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Brick home located in Villa Danielle Subdivision ~ Close to Navarre Beach, shopping, restaurants and more!! Home boasts over 2000 sqft. of living space with vaulted ceilings.
8525 WILBURN CV
8525 Wilburn Cove, Navarre, FL
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home off Hwy 87 close to Navarre High School. This 2004 built home many upgrades. The open floor plan features tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and high ceilings in the living-dining area.
9972 Parker Lake Circle
9972 Parker Lake Circle, Navarre, FL
Come enjoy this lakefront home in Navarre with lots of room to work or play from home.
2004 CORAL ST
2004 Coral Street, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1943 sqft
Beautiful Brick 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a split floor plan in the Holley By The Sea Subdivision!! This home has been recently upgraded to include, blinds, light fixtures, 2016 AC , Granite kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel
6884 East Bay Boulevard
6884 East Bay Blvd, Navarre, FL
AVAILABLE... July 20, 2020. This 4bed/2bath Hardie Board & brick home is a must see! House has a decorative brick knee wall with dimensional shingle roof. The floor plan offers you plenty of privacy.
8280 Telford Ct
8280 Telford Court, Navarre, FL
This 4 bed/2 bath home is Located on a quiet culdesac in the heart of Navarre Enter through the spacious foyer which offers double side lights and tile flooring with raised ceilings and plant ledges.
7188 Majestic Boulevard
7188 Majestic Boulevard, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1833 sqft
All brick home, in the deeded waterfront community of Hidden Bay, with BOAT SLIP AND 10k LB boat lift included. Fully furnished. Conveniently located across the road from the Hidden Creek golf course.
7609 Blackjack Circle
7609 Blackjack Circle, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1605 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath with split bedroom floor plan. Large open kitchen features a smooth cook top stove, dishwasher and microwave. As well as a breakfast bar and granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Navarre
6436 Heronwalk Drive
6436 Heronwalk Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1958 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ISLAND KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINET SPACE, FORMAL DINING AREA, GREAT ROOM, FLORIDA ROOM AND MORE. NEW CARPET WAS RECENTLY INSTALLED ALONG WITH A NEW SLIDER DOOR. NO SMOKING, SECURITY DEPOSIT $1650.00